SOWETAN | Culture of nonpayment must end
By Sowetan - 23 March 2023 - 07:49
It is not surprising that the City of Johannesburg entity that provides rental homes to low-income earners says the Covid-19 pandemic and job losses have negatively impacted its revenue.
Its recent annual report shows that nearly half of the people living in Johannesburg Social Housing Company (Joshco)’s properties across the city do not pay rent and are in arrears of more than R250m. The cause of this, according to the company, is job losses and loss of income...
