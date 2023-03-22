Cassius Mailula in no rush for overseas move as he eyes Bafana debut

While playing abroad is part of the plan for Mamelodi Sundowns wunderkind Cassius Mailula, the emerging scoring star is in no rush to secure a contract overseas.

Mailula has had an amazing breakthrough season, shining for Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Caf Champions League.

Based on his excellent performances for his club, including 14 goals and four assists in all competitions, he has earned his first call-up to the Bafana Bafana squad to face Liberia in crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

South Africa meet the Lone Stars at Orlando Stadium on Friday (6pm) and in Monrovia on Tuesday, where four points should be enough to reach the Nations Cup in Ivory Coast in January and February.