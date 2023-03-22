×

Soccer

Cassius Mailula in no rush for overseas move as he eyes Bafana debut

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 22 March 2023 - 15:46
Bafana Bafana player Cassius Mailula during the 2023 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers training at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on March 20 2023.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

While playing abroad is part of the plan for Mamelodi Sundowns wunderkind Cassius Mailula, the emerging scoring star is in no rush to secure a contract overseas.  

Mailula has had an amazing breakthrough season, shining for Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Caf Champions League.  

Based on his excellent performances for his club, including 14 goals and four assists in all competitions, he has earned his first call-up to the Bafana Bafana squad to face Liberia in crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

South Africa meet the Lone Stars at Orlando Stadium on Friday (6pm) and in Monrovia on Tuesday, where four points should be enough to reach the Nations Cup in Ivory Coast in January and February.  

Already reports have suggested a club in France might be keen on Mailula, though Sundowns said they've not been officially approached about the 21-year-old.  

Bafana coach Hugo Broos last week said it’s still too early for Mailula to move overseas.  

“I think with that situation, everything will happen in its own time,” Mailula said.  

“I don’t need to rush to anything. If it happens earlier, it won’t be a problem. If it happens after a season, it’s also fine.

“For now, my focus is just at Sundowns and to also help the national team.”  

The player from Ga-Molepo, outside Polokwane, is excited about getting the nod for Bafana and determined to help them qualify for the Nations Cup.   

“It came as a surprise because I didn’t expect to be called up so early. I thought I would be with the [SA] Under-23s, but for me it’s good someone is noticing my hard work.  

“I was so happy to be included in the preliminary squad and hoped I would make the final squad. It comes with hard work. The [Bafana] coaches have helped me a lot — listening to them has helped me grow.  

“I’m really excited for this journey and opportunity that I have been given and looking forward to learning to understand how things work [in the national team].  

“After I saw my name in the team, I was motivated that hard work actually pays off. If I get a chance to play, my only goal will be to take Bafana Bafana to Afcon.”

Mailula is also thrilled that the national team call-up has given him a chance to rub shoulders with one of his heroes, Al Ahly star Percy Tau.

“I’ve always wanted to play in the same team with him,” Mailula said.  

“First, it was playing with ‘Mshishi’ [Sundowns teammate Themba Zwane]. I just wanted to one day play with Percy Tau. I’m so happy it’s finally going to happen.” 

