Middendorp jumping ship to Germany surprised Swallows: Mogashoa

Mogashoa said Swallows will not be in the hunt for another permanent coach in the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign, which will be completed by former 35-year-old Birds, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic midfielder Nyatama.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix
Ernst Middendorp's sudden resignation to join a German third division team caught battling Swallows FC completely by surprise, Birds CEO David Mogashoa said on Wednesday.
Mogashoa said assistant coach Musa Nyatama, who began the season as the Birds' caretaker coach, a position he held until Middendorp's appointment in December, will again take the reins in that role until the end of the season.
German Bundesliga 3 team SV Meppen announced on Tuesday they had appointed journeyman coach Middendorp, who led Kaizer Chiefs in two stints. With the club in last place, the 64-year-old will be expected to produce a quick turnaround and save Meppen from relegation.
His departure from Swallows has rocked the Birds, who have relegation concerns of their own as they sit in 14th place in the DStv Premiership with eight games to play.
Mogashoa was reluctant to speak about the circumstances surrounding Middendorp's sudden resignation, but pressed on the matter he admitted it caught the club off guard.
“I can confirm he resigned on Monday evening,” the CEO told TimesLIVE.
“He apologised for giving me short notice and requested I humbly accept his resignation.”
Speculation has been that former Chippa United coach and administrator Morgan Mammila, who has been linked with a move to Swallows since last year, will join the Birds next week as a technical adviser to Nyatama.
Mogashoa said Swallows will not be in the hunt for another permanent coach in the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign, which will be completed by former 35-year-old Birds, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic midfielder Nyatama.
“Musa is taking over until the end of the season and we will reassess things from there. I also want to make it clear we are not looking for a coach because Musa will be in charge.”
Nyatama faces a tough job saving Swallows. They are under increasing pressure from 15th-placed Maritzburg United, who have shown signs of form since the return of Fadlu Davids as head coach.
Last-placed Marumo Gallants have also begun winning matches across competitions since Dylan Kerr took over as their coach.
Middendorp's resignation followed Swallows' 4-1 defeat to Orlando Pirates at Dobsonville Stadium on Friday night.
Nyatama has some time to work on rectifying the mistakes from that performance. Swallows' next match is against unpredictable Lamontville Golden Arrows at Dobsonville Stadium on March 17.
