‘I’m still here,’ says Potter after Chelsea beat Dortmund

Chelsea boss Graham Potter looked like the most relieved man in London as he punched the air and blew kisses into the crowd after his struggling side's 2-1 aggregate win over Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Chelsea fans, many of whom had booed Potter loudly when defeat followed defeat in recent weeks, cheered the team off the pitch after a goal by Raheem Sterling and a retaken penalty by Kai Havertz earned the Blues a 2-0 win on the night.

That turned a 1-0 deficit in the first leg in Germany into a ticket for the quarterfinals and kicked off celebrations that harked back to some of Chelsea's great nights in Europe's top competition over the past 20 years.

For Potter, the victory was personal too.