×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Richards Bay's Mtolo dies during training session

07 March 2023 - 16:18
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Siphamandla Mtolo, captain of Richards Bay lead his team out during the GladAfrica Championship match against Cape Town Spurs at King Zwelithini Stadium on May 15, 2022.
Siphamandla Mtolo, captain of Richards Bay lead his team out during the GladAfrica Championship match against Cape Town Spurs at King Zwelithini Stadium on May 15, 2022.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Richards Bay have announced that midfielder Siphamandla Mtolo passed away this morning during a training session. 

Mtolo had played in eight matches this season for the Natal Rich Boyz in the DStv Premiership and one match in the Nedbank Cup. He joined Richards Bay in 2020 after a stint with Uthongathi FC, playing a key role in Bay's promotion from the NFD playing 29 matches. 

The 29-year-old's passing has shocked the football fraternity. 

"It is with deep sadness to announce that Richards Bay Football Club has lost one of the midfielders, Siphamandla 'Spepe' Mtolo this morning during training," read a statement released by Richards Bay on their social media. 

The reason for his passing is yet to be declared by the club. 

"The club is not in a position to provide further information at [this] stage and asks that his family's privacy [be] respected [during] this difficult time of bereavement. 

"His presence both on and off the pitch will be solely missed. Thoughts and prayers of everyone in Richards Bay Football Club are with his family, friends and loved ones," the statement on Mtolo said. 

Information around the passing of Mtolo will follow in due course, the club said. 

Body of Ghanaian winger Atsu found under rubble in Türkiye quake — agent

Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has been found dead under the building where he lived in southern Türkiye after last week's massive earthquake, ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Some details emerge about stabbing and death of SA U20 captain Oshwin Andries

Some details have begun to emerge about the death on Saturday night of Stellenbosch FC's promising young defender and South Africa Under-20 captain ...
Sport
4 weeks ago

PSL to observe moments of silence for departed Stellies' utility star Oshwin Andries

Stellenbosch have confirmed the passing away of utility player Oshwin Andries at the age of 19, with the Premier Soccer League set to observe a ...
Sport
4 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...
Will be there 'as long as it takes': Ramaphosa announces new minister of ...