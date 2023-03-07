Richards Bay's Mtolo dies during training session

Richards Bay have announced that midfielder Siphamandla Mtolo passed away this morning during a training session.

Mtolo had played in eight matches this season for the Natal Rich Boyz in the DStv Premiership and one match in the Nedbank Cup. He joined Richards Bay in 2020 after a stint with Uthongathi FC, playing a key role in Bay's promotion from the NFD playing 29 matches.

The 29-year-old's passing has shocked the football fraternity.

"It is with deep sadness to announce that Richards Bay Football Club has lost one of the midfielders, Siphamandla 'Spepe' Mtolo this morning during training," read a statement released by Richards Bay on their social media.