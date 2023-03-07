Richards Bay's Mtolo dies during training session
Richards Bay have announced that midfielder Siphamandla Mtolo passed away this morning during a training session.
Mtolo had played in eight matches this season for the Natal Rich Boyz in the DStv Premiership and one match in the Nedbank Cup. He joined Richards Bay in 2020 after a stint with Uthongathi FC, playing a key role in Bay's promotion from the NFD playing 29 matches.
The 29-year-old's passing has shocked the football fraternity.
"It is with deep sadness to announce that Richards Bay Football Club has lost one of the midfielders, Siphamandla 'Spepe' Mtolo this morning during training," read a statement released by Richards Bay on their social media.
Official Statement regarding the passing of our player, 𝗦𝗶𝗽𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗹𝗮 "𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗽𝗲" 𝗠𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗼. pic.twitter.com/TSrY25oXyq— Richards Bay FC (@RichardsBayFC_) March 7, 2023
The reason for his passing is yet to be declared by the club.
"The club is not in a position to provide further information at [this] stage and asks that his family's privacy [be] respected [during] this difficult time of bereavement.
"His presence both on and off the pitch will be solely missed. Thoughts and prayers of everyone in Richards Bay Football Club are with his family, friends and loved ones," the statement on Mtolo said.
Information around the passing of Mtolo will follow in due course, the club said.