Mailula leads Sundowns’ 10 men in Bafana squad

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Peterson’s Bafana Bafana dream could come to fruition after he was named as Amakhosi’s sole representative in the 35-man preliminary squad to face Liberia in the back-to-back Afcon qualifiers this month.
The squad is aptly dominated by Mamelodi Sundowns players. Coach Hugo Broos has included 10 Sundowns players in this provisional squad, with in-form attacker Cassius Mailula headlining the list of the Brazillians stars on the roster in what’s his maiden Bafana look-about.
The first clash is scheduled for March 24 at Orlando Stadium, while the away fixture is four days later. Bafana assemble for camp on March 19.
Before the preliminary roster was confirmed, Peterson made it known he was hoping for an inclusion. With skipper Ronwen Williams and Veli Mothwa of AmaZulu expected to keep their berths as first and second choices respectively when Broos trims the squad to 23 men on March 16, it remains to be seen who’ll get the nod to be the third-choice keeper between Peterson and his former Bidvest Wits teammate Ricardo Goss.
“Hundred percent... I am thinking about Bafana. As a pro footballer, while focusing on club football, at the back of your mind, the national team is always there. I mean, who doesn’t want to represent their country? So yes, I am definitely thinking about being called up in the national team,” Peterson said before the preliminary team was confirmed.
Peterson, 28, has kept seven clean sheets from 10 league games this season, conceding seven goals as well. The Amakhosi shot-stopper’s only Bafana call-up was in the four-nations tournament, hosted by Zambia, in March 2018, where he remained an unused substitute in both games SA played against Angola and the hosts. Darren Keet and Itumeleng Khune played ahead of him in both games respectively. Bafana won the tournament under the tutelage of Stuart Baxter.
Full squad
Keepers: Williams (Sundowns), Mothwa (AmaZulu), Peterson (Chiefs), Goss (SuperSport).
Defenders: Mobbie (Sekhukhune), Xulu (Turan), Msani (Bay) Sibisi, Maela (both Pirates), Fielies (City), Mvala, Kekana, Modiba, Mudau, Morena (all Sundowns).
Midfielders: Maseko (SuperSport); Timm (Pirates); Le Roux (Varbergs) Blom (St Louis City); Sithole (Belenenses); Mkhulise, Mokoena (both Sundowns).
Forwards: Saleng (Pirates), Lepasa (SuperSport), Tau (Al Ahly/EGY), Lakay (Pyramids), Hlongwane (Minnesota/USA), Mayo (City), Mmodi (Arrows), Mayambela (Aris), Kodisang (Moreirense/POR), Foster (Burnley/ENG), Mailula, Zwane (both Sundowns).
Mailula leads Sundowns’ 10 men in Bafana squad
Chiefs’ only pick Peterson hopeful of making the cut
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
