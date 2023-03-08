Nyatama set to be in charge of Swallows after Middendorp's surprise exit

Nyatama has been a caretaker coach before when Dylan Kerr left the club until Middendorp joined them.
Meanwhile, Meppen sporting director Heiner Beckman was pleased to have Middendorp in the team and that he believes he can help them survive.
“We are convinced that Ernst Middendorp can help us with his experience in our current situation,” Beckmann said.
“I have always been in contact with Middendorp and know how extensively he follows the 3. Liga and in particular Meppen, even from afar.”
The German tactician is expected to arrive in Germany today and will take charge of his first session this afternoon.
“Ernst Middendorp will be the new head coach of the club. He most recently coached Swallows FC in the South African Premier League. He cancelled his contract there, which ran until the summer of 2026. Ernst Middendorp signed a contract with SVM until the end of the season.
“Middendorp coached Arminia Bielefeld three times: first in 1988 to 1990, then again from 1994 to 1998. During his second term, he led Arminia from the regional league to the Bundesliga.
“On Arminia Bielefeld's 100th anniversary in 2005 Middendorp was voted 'Coach of the Century' by the club's fans.
“In addition to German clubs such as Rot-Weiss Essen, KFC Uerdingen, FC Augsburg and VfL Bochum, Middendorp was internationally head coach for top clubs in China, Cyprus, Thailand and most recently South Africa.
“Middendorp is expected in Germany from South Africa tomorrow [Wednesday] morning and is expected to lead the training session in the afternoon.”
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
After Ernst Middendorp ditched Swallows to take a job at relegation-threatened German third division team SV Meppen, indications are that Musa Nyatama is likely to take over as interim until the end of the season.
Middendorp surprised many yesterday when he was unveiled as Meppen coach until the end of the campaign, cancelling his contract with Swallows.
He left Swallows in 14th place with eight games to go and his last match was a 4-1 thumping to Orlando Pirates at home last Friday.
Sources have revealed that the club may give Nyatama to finish the season as it won’t make sense to get a coach now with eight matches remaining.
Swallows chair David Mogashoa and the club CEO Sipho Xulu could not be reached for a comment.
