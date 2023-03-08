Ban on stronghold Lucas Moripe hurts SuperSport

SuperSport United have been forced to play their past three home DStv Premiership fixtures away from Lucas Moripe after the stadium in Atteridgeville was banned by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) from hosting matches.
This was revealed by club CEO Stan Matthews yesterday at the launch of the Jonsson Workwear Open at Steyn City in Johannesburg.
Matthews said Lucas Moripe was no longer meeting the requirements to host PSL matches.
This means their home matches against AmaZulu on April 23, Stellenbosch on May 2 and Kaizer Chiefs on May 13 will have to be played in other venues.
“Well the Lucas Moripe Stadium has been banned, so it is no longer fit for usage in the PSL as of immediate effect,” Matthews explained to the media yesterday.
“Apparently CAF also did not pass it as a suitable stadium for their qualifications, so, that’s a problem.
“We are looking at alternative venues at the moment. We are talking to Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and Isak Steyl at Vaal University of Technology as two smaller grounds we can maybe use as our last two small games and see where we can take the Chiefs game.”
With their fixture against Chiefs expected to draw a big crowd, Matthews added that the game could be played at Ellis Park Stadium.
“It has been coming for a while. The match commissioner report has been quite harsh on Lucas Moripe for the last few months,” he said
“We tried as much as we can to get the stadium repaired through the channels and they have not been able to do that in time.
“That’s the reason I’m looking for alternatives for next year and Tsakani Stadium (in Brakpan, Ekurhuleni) would be a great alternative for small games for us.”
Matsatsantsa a Pitori had made Lucas Moripe their fortress as they are unbeaten in league matches this season and Matthews admitted that playing their matches away from the venue would be a blow for his side.
“I don’t want to move from that venue. I’ve picked up 25 points there in my 11 games and it has been a strong fortress for us except for the Nedbank Cup.
“I didn’t want to leave there, but I also want to play in the stadium that is compliant and satisfies all the requirements not only for the PSL but CAF if we are thinking that in three or four months we will be playing there.”
Ban on stronghold Lucas Moripe hurts SuperSport
Matthews lookas at alternatives as pitch fails to meet PSL standards
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
