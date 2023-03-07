Bartlett hopes Spurs win 3-way NFD race

As a three-horse race is brewing at the top of the table in the Motsepe Championship Foundation, Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett is determined to come out in pole position.
Polokwane City are first with 46 points, followed by Spurs with 44 points – with Casric Stars in third with 43 points.
Finishing first in the Championship will see Spurs promoted to the DStv Premiership, something that has been their objective. Bartlett is pleased with how they are going about achieving the goal of promotion as they are in a three-horse race.
“For me as a coach at Spurs in my second season and acquiring more experienced players this season and having a well-balanced squad of youth and experience, we set ourselves the goal of automatic promotion and thus far it has been going well,” Bartlett told Sowetan yesterday.
“We got four points against Baroka and Hungry Lions (in the past week), it’s good enough, it keeps our unbeaten run and momentum. We have got to focus on what we have to do, the game we play.
“We can control what is in our hands. The league form has been a great boost for us in the cause of promotion. We have two home games against Baroka and Pretoria Callies next week, and those six points are non-negotiable. No compromise ... we have got to get those six points and stay in the top three.
“It seems like it is going to be a three-horse race and we have to ensure that we are part of that three pushing for promotion,” he said.
Bartlett’s charges will be in action on Friday when they travel to Polokwane to take on Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba (7.30pm) in the Nedbank Cup.
“We have a good squad assembled, even this week coming up against Sekhukhune in Nedbank we will most likely make changes again, so we’ll keep the focus on both fronts.”
NFD results:
TTM 0 - 2 Polokwane City; Black Leopards 1 - 2 Pretoria Caillies; Pretoria University 1 - 1 Venda; Casric Stars 0 - 0 Magesi; All Stars 1 - 1 Platinum City Rovers; Baroka 1 - 1 NB La Masia; JDR Stars 1 - 3 Uthongathi; Hungry Lions 1 - 1 Cape Town Spurs.
Bartlett hopes Spurs win 3-way NFD race
Third-placed Cape side confident of upsetting Polokwane, Casric
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix
