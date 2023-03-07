×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Bartlett hopes Spurs win 3-way NFD race

Third-placed Cape side confident of upsetting Polokwane, Casric

07 March 2023 - 07:52
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett bets on his team winning the NFD league.
Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett bets on his team winning the NFD league.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

As a three-horse race is brewing at the top of the table in the Motsepe Championship Foundation, Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett is determined to come out in pole position.

Polokwane City are first with 46 points, followed by Spurs with 44 points – with Casric Stars in third with 43 points. 

Finishing first in the Championship will see Spurs promoted to the DStv Premiership, something that has been their objective. Bartlett is pleased with how they are going about achieving the goal of promotion as they are in a three-horse race.

For me as a  coach at Spurs in my second season and acquiring more experienced players this season and having a well-balanced squad of youth and experience, we set ourselves the goal of automatic promotion and thus far it has been going well, Bartlett told Sowetan yesterday. 

We got four points against Baroka and Hungry Lions (in the past week), its good enough, it keeps our unbeaten run and momentum. We have got to focus on what we have to do, the game we play.

We can control what is in our hands. The league form has been a great boost for us in the cause of promotion. We have two home games against Baroka and Pretoria Callies next week, and those six points are non-negotiable. No compromise ... we have got to get those six points and stay in the top three.

It seems like it is going to be a three-horse race and we have to ensure that we are part of that three pushing for promotion, he said. 

Bartletts charges will be in action on Friday when they travel to Polokwane to take on Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba (7.30pm) in the Nedbank Cup. 

We have a good squad assembled, even this week coming up against Sekhukhune in Nedbank we will most likely make changes again, so well keep the focus on both fronts.

NFD results:

TTM 0 - 2 Polokwane City; Black Leopards 1 - 2 Pretoria Caillies; Pretoria University 1 - 1 Venda; Casric Stars 0 - 0 Magesi; All Stars 1 - 1 Platinum City Rovers; Baroka 1 - 1 NB La Masia; JDR Stars 1 - 3 Uthongathi; Hungry Lions 1 - 1 Cape Town Spurs. 

Folz wary of Dondol Stars

After watching Dondol Stars upset SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup when they won 2-1 in the first round, AmaZulu coach Romain Folz has warned ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Hunt wants more from Lepasa after rare brace

Despite Zakhele Lepasa scoring a brace in SuperSport United 2-1 victory over Golden Arrows on Sunday at Lucas Moripe Stadium, coach Gavin Hunt still ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Rulani welcomes a point, readies for Al Ahly

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has insisted he doesn't regret fielding a somewhat under-strength starting XI against Stellenbosch, arguing ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Nobody is perfect – Mokwena on claims that Mbule, Jali arrived at training drunk

Amid damning reports that midfielders Sipho Mbule and Andile Jali came to training intoxicated in isolated incidents, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...
Will be there 'as long as it takes': Ramaphosa announces new minister of ...