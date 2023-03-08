Giant killers Dondol set sights on Usuthu scalp

Dondol Stars will be eager to claim another Premier Soccer League (PSL) scalp when they host AmaZulu in the Nedbank Cup last-16 at FNB Stadium tonight (7.30pm) and advance to the quarterfinals of the competition.
The ABC Motsepe League side came from a goal down to stun SuperSport United 2-1 in the first round to reach this stage.
Coach Vincent Rammoni said the fact that they have nothing to lose and are not under pressure could work to their advantage again Usuthu.
“The guys are excited and and we are looking forward to the match and we will give them the respect they deserve,” Rammoni told Sowetan yesterday.
“We are not under pressure, we are an ABC Motsepe League side playing against the Premiership side, so the pressure is much more on them. But we need to stay grounded and try to enjoy this kind of magnitude as much as we can because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us.”
Rammoni also said that they would use a different approach for this match compared to the one when they beat SuperSport in the first round.
“Anything can happen in the field of play and anybody can beat anyone. Whoever planned better and whoever comes out and rightfully executes their plan will stand a chance of winning the game,” he said.
“We have to be more ruthless whenever we get into the final third and we need a bit of aggression, but we are not going to apply the same tactics when we play SuperSport because we are playing a different team.”
The match was initially set for TUT Stadium, but because of the student protest, it was moved to FNB.
Meanwhile, Usuthu midfielder George Maluleka has emphasised the danger of taking their opponents lightly.
“Dondol are not going to be an easy opponent, we’ve seen their couple of clips and also in the SuperSport match, we saw that they are not scared to play,” Maluleke said.
“It’s going to be an interesting one, but if we can apply ourselves and approach the game without undermining them, then we should be able to pull through."
Fixtures
Tonight: Dondol v AmaZulu, FNB Stadium, 7.30pm.
Friday: Sekhukhune v Spurs, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 7.30pm.
Saturday: Chippa v Home Defenders, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, 3pm; Arrows v Royal, Princess Magogo Stadium, 3pm; Pirates v VFA, Orlando, 8pm.
Sunday: Galaxy v Stellenbosch, Mbombela, 3pm; Chiefs v Casric Stars, FNB, 6pm.
Giant killers Dondol set sights on Usuthu scalp
Rammoni says it's AmaZulu who are under pressure in cup tie
Image: Darren Stewart
Dondol Stars will be eager to claim another Premier Soccer League (PSL) scalp when they host AmaZulu in the Nedbank Cup last-16 at FNB Stadium tonight (7.30pm) and advance to the quarterfinals of the competition.
The ABC Motsepe League side came from a goal down to stun SuperSport United 2-1 in the first round to reach this stage.
Coach Vincent Rammoni said the fact that they have nothing to lose and are not under pressure could work to their advantage again Usuthu.
“The guys are excited and and we are looking forward to the match and we will give them the respect they deserve,” Rammoni told Sowetan yesterday.
“We are not under pressure, we are an ABC Motsepe League side playing against the Premiership side, so the pressure is much more on them. But we need to stay grounded and try to enjoy this kind of magnitude as much as we can because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us.”
Rammoni also said that they would use a different approach for this match compared to the one when they beat SuperSport in the first round.
“Anything can happen in the field of play and anybody can beat anyone. Whoever planned better and whoever comes out and rightfully executes their plan will stand a chance of winning the game,” he said.
“We have to be more ruthless whenever we get into the final third and we need a bit of aggression, but we are not going to apply the same tactics when we play SuperSport because we are playing a different team.”
The match was initially set for TUT Stadium, but because of the student protest, it was moved to FNB.
Meanwhile, Usuthu midfielder George Maluleka has emphasised the danger of taking their opponents lightly.
“Dondol are not going to be an easy opponent, we’ve seen their couple of clips and also in the SuperSport match, we saw that they are not scared to play,” Maluleke said.
“It’s going to be an interesting one, but if we can apply ourselves and approach the game without undermining them, then we should be able to pull through."
Fixtures
Tonight: Dondol v AmaZulu, FNB Stadium, 7.30pm.
Friday: Sekhukhune v Spurs, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 7.30pm.
Saturday: Chippa v Home Defenders, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, 3pm; Arrows v Royal, Princess Magogo Stadium, 3pm; Pirates v VFA, Orlando, 8pm.
Sunday: Galaxy v Stellenbosch, Mbombela, 3pm; Chiefs v Casric Stars, FNB, 6pm.
Ban on stronghold Lucas Moripe hurts SuperSport
Mailula leads Sundowns’ 10 men in Bafana squad
Richards Bay's Mtolo dies during training session
How Pirates and Thembinkosi Lorch made a very ill teen's dream come true
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos