Soccer

Barker ecstatic after halting Sundowns

It's like Rayners never left, says elated Stellies coach

07 March 2023 - 07:56
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch FC misses a chance to score a goal during the DStv Premiership match between Stellenbosch FC and Mamelodi Sundowns at Danie Craven Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Stellenbosch.
Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch FC misses a chance to score a goal during the DStv Premiership match between Stellenbosch FC and Mamelodi Sundowns at Danie Craven Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Stellenbosch.
Image: Ashley Vlotman

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker is basking in the glory of ending Mamelodi Sundowns' 15-game winning run in the DStv Premiership, cautioning his side against thinking the feat means they've arrived.

Stellenbosch held Sundowns to a 1-all draw at Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday, thanks to Iqraam Rayners's 87th minute spot-kick that cancelled out Cassius Mailula's strike that came 10 minutes earlier. Sundowns had last dropped points in the Premiership in September last year when SuperSport United beat them 2-1.

"It feels good [to end Downs' 15-game winning streak]. Everybody was talking about Sundowns' winning streak but we ourselves have been in good form. Not losing today (on Sunday) just continues the momentum of three wins and a draw in our last four matches. But there's still work to be done because the league is tight. One or two losses and a couple of  teams below win, you know you just get sucked in again,'' Barker narrated.

"The result, in my opinion, is a fair result. We played well enough as a team not to have at least got a point from the game. We denied them a lot of good things that they do. We tactically set ourselves up in a way that frustrated them, allowing their centre-back to have the ball and sort of a midfield three. All-round, it was a really committed effort from the team."

The Stellies tactician also hailed the impact of Rayners, highlighting his familiarity with the club made it easier for him to hit the ground running after rejoining from SuperSport United in January. Rayners had left Stellies for Matsatsantsa in July 2020.

The 27-year-old striker is already the side's leading-scorer with six goals across all competitions this season.

"I think him [Rayners] having been here in the past...he helped us get promoted, has made his return comfortable. It's an environment he enjoys. He's the type of player that doesn't need too much instructions. He only scored five goals from 58 games at SuperSport, so for him to have six goals in four games since his return is really good for him and good for us as well,'' Barker said.

