How Pirates and Thembinkosi Lorch made a very ill teen's dream come true
Image: Reach for a Dream Foundation
Orlando Pirates and their star player, Thembinkosi Lorch, have helped young fan Happy Tswangae, who is suffering from a rare disease, achieve his dream.
The 13-year-old from Potchefstroom is battling incurable systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), an autoimmune disease which causes the immune system to attack body tissue.
The young Bucs fans is a big admirer of Bafana Bafana star Lorch and his greatest wish was to meet his idol.
With help from the Reach for a Dream Foundation, Tswangae got more than he bargained for though — he didn’t just meet Lorch, but watched the entire Pirates team train at Rand Stadium in Johannesburg.
Tswangae’s father, Thabo Mosete, said for his son to meet Pirates players he had only seen on television was an inspiration and much-needed motivation to continue fighting his illness:
“Even though we do not have much, Reach for a Dream has encouraged us to believe anything is possible. Happy works hard to achieve his dreams, so him being here will boost his morale and let him know that in life you can make it despite your condition,” Mosete said.
After the training session, Tswangae was invited onto the field to meet the team and shake hands with Lorch.
Image: Reach for a Dream Foundation
