Mazinyo targets draw against Bucs

Swallows coach Ernst Middendorp expects Orlando Pirates to come out with guns blazing after losing to traditional foes Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, implying even a draw would be a good result for the Birds.
Swallows host Pirates in a league clash at Dobsonville Stadium on Friday (7.30pm). The Birds may be high on confidence after beating Chippa United 2-1 away on Sunday but Middendorp has braced himself for a tough encounter against the Buccaneers, suggesting losing to Chiefs over the weekend means they will be more determined to win on Friday.
Kagiso Malinga netted a brace at Chippa, where Thabiso Lebitso was on target for the hosts.
“You play Pirates now after they lost, [it will] not [be] an easy game. You must be realistic, if you get something out of that game [against Pirates] you’d have achieved,” Middendorp said after Sunday’s win over Chippa.
“Mazinyo”, as Middendorp is nicknamed, doubts 30 points will guarantee safety this season, having been the case in the past few seasons like the previous one, where Chippa escaped relegation and finished 14th with 29 points. The Swallows coach said goal difference may come into play to separate teams in the relegation dogfight.
“I don’t think 30 points will be enough. Maritzburg will get a win ... don’t forget about Marumo. We are six points away from reaching 30 points and we still have to play direct rivals [in Maritzburg and Marumo] in the relegation fight. At the moment we are looking comfortable ... goal difference is important for me,” Middendorp stated.
Middendorp was pleased to see his side score from a set-play against Chippa. It was Malinga’s second strike from a corner-kick. “We’ve seen a fully deserved win for Swallows, there is no doubt about that. As everybody knows, it’s not a secret that set-plays in each and every game are crucial for me. We train hard to score from them and I am happy to see us scoring from one today,” said the Swallows coach.
Fixtures
Friday: Swallows v Pirates, Dobsonville (7.30pm).
Saturday: Bay v Chiefs, King Zwelithini (3.30pm); Royal v Sekhukhune, Chatsworth (5.45pm); Maritzburg v CPT City, Harry Gwala (8pm).
Sunday: Chippa v AmaZulu, Nelson Mandela Bay (3.30pm); Marumo v Galaxy, Free State (3.30pm); Stellenbosch v Sundowns, Danie Craven (3.30pm); SuperSport v Arrows, Lucas Moripe (5.45pm).
