After suffering a sucker punch, the Chilli Boys chased the game in search of an equaliser. Chippa went about their usual game and would eventually get their goal via Thabiso Lebitso. He ran onto Ethosia Ighodaro's flick and controlled the ball as he beat the Swallows' defence with his pace before putting the ball in the net.
The second half started like a house on fire with both teams going at each other. They exchanged attacks in the opening minutes of the second stanza like boxers when they try to stamp their authority in a match. There was not much coordination from the teams in the final third as they could not create decent chances.
With 25 minutes to go in the game, the Soweto-based team would go in front again through Malinga, the midfielder got his brace with a header from Lindokuhle Mtshali 's corner to give his side a 2-1 lead.
Ernst Middendorp's team kept the ball away from Chippa, disturbing their attacking flow. Chippa searched for the equaliser but failed to break the Swallows' defence structure. The final whistle went off and brought out a big smile from Middendorp as his troops got three valuable points.
Malinga brace helps Birds ease relegation woes
Swallows complete double over troubled Chippa
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
A brace from Kagiso Malinga helped Swallows to a 2-1 win over Chippa United in the DStv Premiership yesterday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
The win was the Birds’ first away from home and they also completed the double over the Chilli Boys, having beaten them 2-0 in the reverse fixture in January.
Morgan Mammila's Chippa moved the ball around with intent and played the game at a high intensity, while Swallows on the other hand were slow to get off the blocks and couldn't get a grip of the match.
With Chippa putting them under pressure, the Birds decided to take the sting from the game by passing the ball in their half, slowing things down and seeing them take over proceedings. From that the away side would get the opening goal in the 19th minute thanks to a powerful shot from outside the box by Malinga.
‘It’s painful, we understand’: Pirates assistant Almenara after another derby defeat
After suffering a sucker punch, the Chilli Boys chased the game in search of an equaliser. Chippa went about their usual game and would eventually get their goal via Thabiso Lebitso. He ran onto Ethosia Ighodaro's flick and controlled the ball as he beat the Swallows' defence with his pace before putting the ball in the net.
The second half started like a house on fire with both teams going at each other. They exchanged attacks in the opening minutes of the second stanza like boxers when they try to stamp their authority in a match. There was not much coordination from the teams in the final third as they could not create decent chances.
With 25 minutes to go in the game, the Soweto-based team would go in front again through Malinga, the midfielder got his brace with a header from Lindokuhle Mtshali 's corner to give his side a 2-1 lead.
Ernst Middendorp's team kept the ball away from Chippa, disturbing their attacking flow. Chippa searched for the equaliser but failed to break the Swallows' defence structure. The final whistle went off and brought out a big smile from Middendorp as his troops got three valuable points.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos