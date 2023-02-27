"Even if it was an off-side by 10km, it was a handball before that, a clear one in the box. My problem here is that the fourth ref came to us and lied, saying he was communicating with the ref. When mistakes happen anytime, it's not mistakes anymore."
The Usuthu trainer conceded that the goal they leaked was a result of poor defending, insisting bad officiating still changed the complexion of the KZN derby.
"The goal that we conceded was our fault... we did not defend well centrally; we opened a space for their striker to drop and to find a shooting situation without us stepping quick enough to block it. But again, two minutes after that, we created a chance and scored only for a goal to be disallowed. That changed the complexion of the game,'' Folz stated.
Elsewhere, Stellenbosch continued with their resurgence when they beat Richards Bay 2-1, thanks to Iqraam Rayners' brace at King Zwelithini Stadium. Luvuyo Memela scored Bay's consolation goal from the spot.
Cape Town City recorded a 1-0 win over Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium thanks to Thabo Nodada's goal
Folz vents about goal recall
'We should have won 2-1'
AmaZulu coach Romain Folz was left fuming by referee Luxolo Badi's decisions to deny them a penalty before ruling their goal off-side in the 1-all draw against Royal AM at Moses Mabhida Stadium at the weekend.
Ruzaigh Gamildien put Royal ahead then two minutes later, AmaZulu thought they'd equalised when Hendrick Ekstein found the back of the net only for Badi to rule the goal off-side, having initially allowed it to stand.
Badi changed his decision after consulting with his assistants, Simukele Jali and Sandile Dilikane.
To make matters worse, AmaZulu were denied a clear penalty just before they scored the disallowed goal when Royal skipper Samuel Manganyi handled the ball inside the box. Second-half substitute Bonginkosi Ntuli eventually drew Usuthu level to make sure the game ended 1-all.
"We have nothing to do with the fact that we couldn't win this game. Our performance was fine. We did all we could to win the game. We should have won 2-1,'' Folz vented.
AmaZulu look to snap winless streak in derby
Elsewhere, Stellenbosch continued with their resurgence when they beat Richards Bay 2-1, thanks to Iqraam Rayners' brace at King Zwelithini Stadium. Luvuyo Memela scored Bay's consolation goal from the spot.
Cape Town City recorded a 1-0 win over Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium thanks to Thabo Nodada's goal
