Grobler targets Nomvethe’s mark of 123 PSL goals
Striker’s goal against Maritzburg sees him join pantheon of greats
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler has described reaching a century of goals in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) as emotional in his career.
Grobler wrote his name into the annals of SA football history after scoring his 100th PSL goal on Friday when SuperSport beat Maritzburg United 2-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
The 35-year-old has joined an exclusive club of PSL centurions such as Collins Mbesuma, Siyabonga Nomvethe, Mabhuti Khenyeza, Daniel Mudau and Manuel Bucuane.
“It is an emotional time in my career. I said in the interviews that I dreamt about this from a small age – being a soccer player and scoring goals and I never thought I would do it at the highest level in SA football,” Grobler told the media.
“In a league that it is not easy to score and to be among those names that I grew up watching wanting to be like them, it’s an honour and privilege.
“But there are so many people I need to thank from the club, the management at SuperSport and the clubs that I played for in the last 16 years. It is something I’m grateful for.”
The record for the highest all-time scorer is 123 set by Nomvethe and Grobler feels he can break it if he stays injury free.
“I still want to keep playing for as long as I can. I feel really good at the moment, so it is something I definitely want to go for,” he said.
“It also put me in a difficult spot for the seasons I missed through injuries and five different operations, but it is what is meant to be.”
The goal was Grobler’s eighth this season and he remains in contention for the Golden Boot with one behind Peter Shalulile.
Meanwhile, SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt was full of praise for the striker and said it is a great achievement for him.
“I am proud because I signed him. I brought him to the club and then I left and I came back and he is still here. I think he got more than 100 in my opinion,” Hunt said.
