Sundowns will host Ahly on March 11 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, where a win would guarantee them a place in the quarterfinals.
Mokwena lauds Morena as ‘incredible, top footballer’
Image: Ahmed Hassan/Gallo Images
While he continued to praise his players following their thrilling 2-2 draw with Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League at Al Salam Stadium on Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena singled out Thapelo Morena after his equaliser.
Morena, who was introduced in the second half, grabbed a late equaliser to secure a vital point for the Brazilians that saw them reach seven points in Group B after three matches.
“Two things that I have to say, which are important, one is congratulations to Thapelo Morena. It was difficult to have him on the bench,” Mokwena told the media after the match.
“He has been very good for us and then he comes in with an important goal to make it 2-2; incredible attitude, incredible human-being, top footballer.”
Striker Peter Shalulile had given Sundowns a lead before halftime, but the Red Devils hit back in the second half through goals from Mohamed Abdelmonem and Hussein El Shahat before Morena levelled with 10 minutes remaining.
And Mokwena was also full of praise for the players and the technical team for the amount of work they did behind the scenes.
“Congratulations to my players because it was a very difficult game against a very good side and a team that made us work very hard for the point,” he said.
“We wanted to get three points, but it was not easy against Al Ahly. You have to give them a lot of respect.
“And then the second thing is the technical staff, my staff worked on this game, very hard. In terms of the advanced [team], to the analysts, incredible investment, we watched seven, eight games.
“This morning [Saturday], we watched another two games. Congratulations to the coaches, coach Manqoba [Mngqithi], coach Steve Komphela, so congratulations to the staff, and when I say staff, I mean medical team, support staff, Flemming [Berg], everyone involved.”
Sundowns will host Ahly on March 11 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, where a win would guarantee them a place in the quarterfinals.
