Ref badi could face Safa sanction for Usuthu 'error'

Safa head of referees Abdul Ebrahim has revealed match officials, including referee Luxolo Badi, who handled Saturday’s tie between AmaZulu and Royal AM will face the music if the review committee finds they erred.
“What I can tell you is, we’ve sent the information to our review committee. I hope they (committee) will sit tonight if not then, the latest is tomorrow night and once we have an outcome from that, I can comment. I can’t comment on something that’s still to be investigated,'' Ebrahim told Sowetan yesterday.
“Referees made mistakes. If we find that the mistake is legit and has changed the outcome of the game, yes there’ll be consequences."
The game ended in a 1-all draw but AmaZulu were hard done by the referee’s incorrect calls. Initially, Badi waved play-on when he should have given Usuthu a penalty after Royal skipper Samuel Manganyi handled the ball inside the box.
In the midst of being denied a clear penalty, AmaZulu netted what they thought was a leveller, through Hedrick Ekstein, only for Badi to rule the goal off-side, having initially allowed it to stand.
Though Badi looked to have consulted with his assistants Simukele Jali and Sandile Dilikane, via the wireless communication system, neither of them had flagged off-side. TV replays show there was no off-side. Bonginkosi Ntuli finally gave AmaZulu the equaliser three minutes before the end of regulation time, cancelling out Ruzaigh Gamildien’s 52nd second strike.
Two weeks ago, Safa suspended two match officials in referee Tshidiso Maruping and linesman Cledwin Baloyi. The former got his decision wrong when he awarded Golden Arrows a penalty against SuperSport United at Princess Magogo Stadium early last month.
Arrows won the game 2-1 after Nduduzo Sibiya scored a rebound of that controversial penalty. Knox Mutizwa was also on target. The game would have ended 1-all if it wasn’t for Maruping’s error.
Baloyi was banned for denying Swallows a clear goal in their goalless draw against TS Galaxy at Dobsonville last month. The linesman incorrectly judged Waseem Isaacs to be off-side before Keegan Allen scored what could have been the winning goal at the end.
Maruping and Baloyi were slapped with four-weeks’ suspension apiece.
Ref badi could face Safa sanction for Usuthu 'error'
Ebrahim sure hearing will be held this week
Image: Darren Stewart
Safa head of referees Abdul Ebrahim has revealed match officials, including referee Luxolo Badi, who handled Saturday’s tie between AmaZulu and Royal AM will face the music if the review committee finds they erred.
“What I can tell you is, we’ve sent the information to our review committee. I hope they (committee) will sit tonight if not then, the latest is tomorrow night and once we have an outcome from that, I can comment. I can’t comment on something that’s still to be investigated,'' Ebrahim told Sowetan yesterday.
“Referees made mistakes. If we find that the mistake is legit and has changed the outcome of the game, yes there’ll be consequences."
The game ended in a 1-all draw but AmaZulu were hard done by the referee’s incorrect calls. Initially, Badi waved play-on when he should have given Usuthu a penalty after Royal skipper Samuel Manganyi handled the ball inside the box.
In the midst of being denied a clear penalty, AmaZulu netted what they thought was a leveller, through Hedrick Ekstein, only for Badi to rule the goal off-side, having initially allowed it to stand.
Though Badi looked to have consulted with his assistants Simukele Jali and Sandile Dilikane, via the wireless communication system, neither of them had flagged off-side. TV replays show there was no off-side. Bonginkosi Ntuli finally gave AmaZulu the equaliser three minutes before the end of regulation time, cancelling out Ruzaigh Gamildien’s 52nd second strike.
Two weeks ago, Safa suspended two match officials in referee Tshidiso Maruping and linesman Cledwin Baloyi. The former got his decision wrong when he awarded Golden Arrows a penalty against SuperSport United at Princess Magogo Stadium early last month.
Arrows won the game 2-1 after Nduduzo Sibiya scored a rebound of that controversial penalty. Knox Mutizwa was also on target. The game would have ended 1-all if it wasn’t for Maruping’s error.
Baloyi was banned for denying Swallows a clear goal in their goalless draw against TS Galaxy at Dobsonville last month. The linesman incorrectly judged Waseem Isaacs to be off-side before Keegan Allen scored what could have been the winning goal at the end.
Maruping and Baloyi were slapped with four-weeks’ suspension apiece.
Chippa United sack Mammila and bring back Lentjies
WATCH | Benni McCarthy reacts to praise as Robert Marawa hails ‘serial winner’
WATCH | Fans in Orlando Pirates colours seen attacking BMW outside FNB Stadium after derby
Grobler targets Nomvethe’s mark of 123 PSL goals
Folz vents about goal recall
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos