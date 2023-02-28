×

Soccer

Ref badi could face Safa sanction for Usuthu 'error'

Ebrahim sure hearing will be held this week

28 February 2023 - 08:20
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Referee Luxolo Badi and players during the DStv Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and Royal AM at Moses Mabhida Stadium on February 25, 2023 in Durban.
Image: Darren Stewart

Safa head of referees Abdul Ebrahim has revealed match officials, including referee Luxolo Badi, who handled Saturdays tie between AmaZulu and Royal AM will face the music if the review committee finds they erred. 

What I can tell you is, weve sent the information to our review committee. I hope they (committee) will sit tonight if not then, the latest is tomorrow night and once we have an outcome from that, I can comment. I cant comment on something thats still to be investigated,'' Ebrahim told Sowetan yesterday.

Referees made mistakes. If we find that the mistake is legit and has changed the outcome of the game, yes therell be consequences."

The game ended in a 1-all draw but AmaZulu were hard done by the referees incorrect calls. Initially, Badi waved play-on when he should have given Usuthu a penalty after Royal skipper Samuel Manganyi handled the ball inside the box.

In the midst of being denied a clear penalty, AmaZulu netted what they thought was a leveller, through Hedrick Ekstein, only for Badi to rule the goal off-side, having initially allowed it to stand.

Though Badi looked to have consulted with his assistants Simukele Jali and Sandile Dilikane, via the wireless communication system, neither of them had flagged off-side. TV replays show there was no off-side. Bonginkosi Ntuli finally gave AmaZulu the equaliser three minutes before the end of regulation time, cancelling out Ruzaigh Gamildiens 52nd second strike. 

Two weeks ago, Safa suspended two match officials in referee Tshidiso Maruping and linesman Cledwin Baloyi. The former got his decision wrong when he awarded Golden Arrows a penalty against SuperSport United at Princess Magogo Stadium early last month.

Arrows won the game 2-1 after Nduduzo Sibiya scored a rebound of that controversial penalty. Knox Mutizwa was also on target. The game would have ended 1-all if it wasnt for Marupings error.

Baloyi was banned for denying Swallows a clear goal in their goalless draw against TS Galaxy at Dobsonville last month. The linesman incorrectly judged Waseem Isaacs to be off-side before Keegan Allen scored what could have been the winning goal at the end.

Maruping and Baloyi were slapped with four-weeks suspension apiece.

