Kaizer Chiefs mentor Arthur Zwane has downplayed completing a double over Orlando Pirates, saying it's just six points.
Chiefs beat Pirates 1-0, thanks to Olisa Ndah’s late own goal, at FNB Stadium this weekend.
Amakhosi had also won the reverse fixture in the season’s first round by a similar scoreline back in October last year. Chiefs have now recorded five consecutive derby wins in the league. The Buccaneers’ last league win over Chiefs was in January 2021, when they won 2-1.
“We always want to put a smile on our supporters’ faces... we always want to see them happy but it's just another six points for us. I don’t want my players to focus only on beating Pirates... we want to beat every team that we come across because the league is a marathon,” Zwane said.
Zwane patted himself on the back for giving 19-year-old attacker Mduduzi Shabalala a chance to play in his official maiden Soweto derby. Zwane was impressed with Shabalala’s confidence on the ball, hoping he would one day be a force to be reckoned with.
‘League is a marathon’
Zwane modest in face of own-goal win
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Kaizer Chiefs mentor Arthur Zwane has downplayed completing a double over Orlando Pirates, saying it's just six points.
Chiefs beat Pirates 1-0, thanks to Olisa Ndah’s late own goal, at FNB Stadium this weekend.
Amakhosi had also won the reverse fixture in the season’s first round by a similar scoreline back in October last year. Chiefs have now recorded five consecutive derby wins in the league. The Buccaneers’ last league win over Chiefs was in January 2021, when they won 2-1.
“We always want to put a smile on our supporters’ faces... we always want to see them happy but it's just another six points for us. I don’t want my players to focus only on beating Pirates... we want to beat every team that we come across because the league is a marathon,” Zwane said.
Zwane patted himself on the back for giving 19-year-old attacker Mduduzi Shabalala a chance to play in his official maiden Soweto derby. Zwane was impressed with Shabalala’s confidence on the ball, hoping he would one day be a force to be reckoned with.
‘It’s painful, we understand’: Pirates assistant Almenara after another derby defeat
“It was good to see a youngster like Mduduzi going in there, showcasing his talent. He showed a little bit of arrogance on the ball and I just hope he grows in stature and becomes one of the best players for the future,” Zwane said.
“Mdu is a special talent. He’s more like Nkosingiphile Ngcobo though Mdu is a bit explosive. I am a believer of giving youngsters opportunities because I was once a youngster and I was given a fair chance to express myself.”
The derby win also boosted Chiefs’ hopes of finishing second to qualify for the CAF Champions League next season. They are now five points behind second-placed SuperSport United. Chiefs’ next fixture is against Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos