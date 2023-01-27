×

Chiefs fans ‘spoilt’ by past glory - Zwane

Amakhosi’s last piece of silverware in 2014/15

27 January 2023 - 08:50
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Kaizer Chiefs players during the Kaizer Chiefs media day at Kaizer Chiefs Village on January 26, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Kaizer Chiefs mentor Arthur Zwane is of the sentiment that winning many trophies in the past is the main reason why the clubs fans are too impatient.

Losing three games in a row, where they also never scored a single goal, against Sekhukhune United, AmaZulu and Mamelodi Sundowns respectively, has seen a section of Chiefs fans calling for Zwanes head.

Addressing the media at the clubs Naturena headquarters yesterday, Zwane said Chiefs past dominance was the reason some fans were not exercising patience with his regime, as Amakhosis last piece of silverware was in 2014/15.

Our supporters are used to winning, theres that culture of winning. Unfortunately they [fans] forget about certain things but we dont blame them because weve spoilt them. In the past weve been in a situation like this [where they go many years without winning trophies],Zwane said.

Just before the Operation Vat Alles [in the early 2000s], a season before, it was a struggle and we didnt win anything but we went all the way to become No 2 and the following season we won Mandela Cup, Coca-Cola Cup, BP Top8. We are in the process of building a team that will do very well in the future.

Zwane is also thankful that hes been the clubs servant for many years, having started as a player before coaching at youth structures, suggesting knowing the club in and out has seen him develop a thick skin. Zwane said he wont shift the pressure to his charges.

Being here all these years has helped me to be able to deal with the pressure. I wont take the pressure to the players but I will absorb all the pressure as the leader,the Amakhosi coach said.

Chiefs take on one of their hoodoo teams, Royal AM, at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm). Chiefs have lost all their three previous fixtures against Thwihli Thwahla. We are playing at home and we should have advantage. The past is the past and were not going to dwell on how our past games against Royal panned out,Zwane said.

