Despite going five matches without a victory, TS Galaxy coach Saed Ramovic remains positive they will turn things around soon and avoid relegation.
The Rockets have not won since they beat Maritzburg United 2-1 on December 30, with three draws and two defeats.
In those matches, they only found the back of the net once, and that was on Tuesday when they lost 1-2 to Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium.
But Ramovic is not panicking yet and was encouraged by the performance his side showed against Sundowns, especially in the second half, and urged his side to show the same when they host Golden Arrows at Mbombela on Sunday (5.30pm).
“I have to give a lot of credit to my team, and I believe if we continue to show this kind of quality, then victories will soon come,” Ramovic told the media after the match. “This is the football that I like to see and I think we played well, a huge compliment to my team. Yes we didn’t get points, but we can build on it.
“We are now focused on our next game because we are playing at home against Arrows, this will be a tough game and this is where we have to fight and get the points to move away from the danger.
“It is going to be a difficult game and Arrows is also a tough team to play against, so we will have to be very prepared to get a victory.”
With a single goal scored in five matches, the 43-year-old insisted he is not concerned.
Junior Traoré scored the consolation goal against Sundowns after Rushine de Reuck and Peter Shalulile had scored for the Brazilians.
“I believe in our work and I’m confident that we will turn things around soon,” he said. “We still have 12 games to play and many points to get and we will see and hopefully, our goal is, of course, to look up for the top eight [spot].”
Galaxy look to Arrows to end winless streak
Coach Ramovic not panicking yet
Image: Dirk Kotze
Despite going five matches without a victory, TS Galaxy coach Saed Ramovic remains positive they will turn things around soon and avoid relegation.
The Rockets have not won since they beat Maritzburg United 2-1 on December 30, with three draws and two defeats.
In those matches, they only found the back of the net once, and that was on Tuesday when they lost 1-2 to Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium.
But Ramovic is not panicking yet and was encouraged by the performance his side showed against Sundowns, especially in the second half, and urged his side to show the same when they host Golden Arrows at Mbombela on Sunday (5.30pm).
“I have to give a lot of credit to my team, and I believe if we continue to show this kind of quality, then victories will soon come,” Ramovic told the media after the match. “This is the football that I like to see and I think we played well, a huge compliment to my team. Yes we didn’t get points, but we can build on it.
“We are now focused on our next game because we are playing at home against Arrows, this will be a tough game and this is where we have to fight and get the points to move away from the danger.
“It is going to be a difficult game and Arrows is also a tough team to play against, so we will have to be very prepared to get a victory.”
With a single goal scored in five matches, the 43-year-old insisted he is not concerned.
Junior Traoré scored the consolation goal against Sundowns after Rushine de Reuck and Peter Shalulile had scored for the Brazilians.
“I believe in our work and I’m confident that we will turn things around soon,” he said. “We still have 12 games to play and many points to get and we will see and hopefully, our goal is, of course, to look up for the top eight [spot].”
Chansa doubts Bucs' spirit to rein in Sundowns
Form for form as Sundowns meet their match
Sundowns told to retain ‘rare breed’ Jali as contract ends
SA fans join Saudis in singing praises of top of the log Pitso
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos