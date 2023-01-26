More often than not Kaizer Chiefs speedster Kgaogelo Sekgota is accused of diving when he wins free-kicks and even penalties.
Sekgota has since addressed the diving accusations, implying sometimes he's forced to perform simulation tricks to help his team gain advantage. Struggling Chiefs host an indifferent Royal AM side at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm)
“Diving is...I don't know man...it just happens in the game. You just get into a situation and you just have to do whatever it takes to gain advantage, that's football, it happens [that he dives at times],'' Sekgota said during a media open-day at Chiefs’ village in Naturena on Thursday.
Early this season Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane couldn't stop raving about Sekgota, hailing him as the team's “star player”. However, the 25-year-old seems to have fallen down in the pecking order, failing to start even a single of Chiefs' last seven league outings. Losing his berth in the XI in recent weeks doesn't bother Sekgota, insisting he's still grateful for the minutes he gets.
Amakhosi speedster Sekgotla shrugs off diving as part of the game
Image: Lee Warren
“As a player you work hard to play and whenever you get the opportunity to play, you must be grateful and work hard to give the club positive results,'' the Amakhosi left-winger said.
The former Swallows man insinuated that the reason he's been starting off the bench has to do with the variety of the opponents they face.
“We have a good coach and we have good players. Whoever plays deserves to play. Football is also about tactics and the coach's tactics may differ now and then depending on the opponents,'' Sekgota noted.
