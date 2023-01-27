Reneilwe Letsholonyane to head AmaZulu's U17 youth development project

Former Bafana Bafana international Reneilwe Letsholonyane says he hopes his appointment in the AmaZulu development structures will help launch his coaching career.
Usuthu announced that they are embarking on a youth development project yesterday, bringing in a total of eight coaches. Letsholonyane, along with former Tottenham defender Mbulelo Mabizela and Andile Cele, were the marque appointments.
Letsholonyane is the coach of the U17. His assistant is Amanda Sithole, who will also look after fitness and conditioning with Aubrey Vilakazi, the goalkeeper coach. Last night Letsholonyane shared his excitement about being part of the new project at AmaZulu on SowetanLIVE’s Marawa Sports Worldwide (MSW).
“As a coach that is new in the space and wants to grow, I think this project is one of the projects that can help me while helping the up-and-coming youngster; and we can grow together within the big institution,” Letsholonyane told MSW host Robert Marawa.
The talent that’s spread across KwaZulu-Natal is what attracted Letsholonyane to the project. He said he hopes to unearth hidden gems who can help SA football with their talent.
“That’s one of the things that made me come to be part of the project,” said Letsholonyane when asked about the prospective talent in KZN.
“In the years that I have been coming to the province and watching youth football, I have seen how the boys this side are talented.
“It was exciting for me to come here to be part of the project and help where I can in nurturing the talent that we have in the country with the hope of changing their lives and making them good human beings, footballers, and also, in return, it will help our country's football,” he said.
Asked about his short-term goals, Letsholonyane said his immediate task would be putting together a team.
“For me, it is to assemble 18 good human beings before they can be good footballers. They must understand where they want to go and I must understand where we are now and what the future might hold for them if they do certain things right. It has nothing to do with football at the moment, but with their mentality,” said the former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
