Palacios urges Bafana star Foster to be a good SA ambassador at Burnley
As Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster continues to bask in the glory of his mega-money transfer to Vincent Kompany-coached Burnley, his junior coach Augusto Palacios has told him to be a good SA ambassador in England.
Palacios nurtured Foster's talent when he coached him for four years at his Augusto Palacios Football Academy before the now 22-year-old ace joined Orlando Pirates Academy in 2015. The pair also worked together at the Sea Robbers' youth structures.
On Wednesday, Foster completed his move to Burnley, who stand a good chance to play in the English Premiership next term as they are top of the second-tier's table in that country, from Belgian top-flight side Westerlo. Burnley are reported to have forked out a fee in the region of €7m (R130m ), making Foster the most expensive SA player ever. The deal is expected to rise to €10m (R186m) should Kompany's side earn promotion.
"I am very proud of Lyle. I spoke to him before he did his medical yesterday...the boy was so happy. I told him to go there and be an ambassador of SA. It's so fulfilling to see a person you helped at some point doing well in life. Lyle has a big heart and his talent is unquestionable, so I have no doubts he will score goals,'' Palacios told SowetanLive on Thursday.
Palacios also credited Lyle's parents for the striker's prosperity, reflecting on how they sacrificed for him to succeed when he was at his academy. "Lyle's parents were living in Florida [on the West Rand] but they always drove the boy to training and picked him up...remember we were training in Mayfair. They sort of stopped their lives to see this boy developing in football,'' Palacios said.
Unlike his compatriot Percy Tau who struggled to get work permit when he was signed by Brighton & Hove Albion in 2018, Foster is understood to have already secured his papers to start plying his trade, thanks to the relaxation of UK laws after Brexit [their departure from EU].
Five SA's most expensive transfers
1. Foster from Westerlo to Burnley: €7m (R130m)
2. Benni McCarthy from Ajax Amsterdam to Celta Vigo in 1999: €6m (R111m)
3. Steven Pienaar from Tottenham Hotspur back to Everton in 2016: €5.75m (R107m)
4. Tokelo Rantie from Malmo to Bournemouth in 2013: €4.05m (R75m)
5. Tau from Sundowns to Brighton in 2018 €2.7m (R50m)
