Chansa doubts Bucs' spirit to rein in Sundowns

Orlando Pirates legend Isaac Chansa feels commitment and togetherness is what is missing at the club for them to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the DStv Premiership title.
After 17 matches, the Buccaneers trail runaway log leaders Sundowns by 24 points with two games in hand.
Chansa, who was part of the double treble winning Bucs in the 2010/11 and 2011/12 seasons, believes his former team have enough quality, but are compromised by a lack of commitment.
“If you remember, when we won (the treble), I don’t think we had the best team,” Chansa explained to Sowetan.
“The time we had the best team for me was when we had Kosta Papic (2004 to 2005), where we had Joseph Makhanya, the late Gift Leremi, Cheeseboy [Lebohang] Mokoena, and so on.
“I think that’s the time we had the best group for us to win the league, but we won the title when we didn’t even have a lot of quality players.
“It was the commitment, the fighting and we were together. I think Ruud Krol, when he came in, changed the mentality of the players.
“We believed more as a team, so maybe that’s why the current crop have been lacking the commitment. The coach will be there and give the philosophy or everything, but at the end of the day it is the players who must be committed.”
Sundowns have won the league five times in succession and are on course for their sixth title in a row this season. But Chansa is adamant that Pirates can start challenging them if they are committed.
“Sometimes it is not about the coaches, it’s about the players – that’s what is happening at Sundowns,” he said.
Meanwhile, the former Zambian international was also pleased with Pirates new signing Marou Souaibou but asked the Bucs supporters to be patient with him.
“I should say it is a good signing, but at the end of the day we want to see the final product on the pitch and in the game.
“He must give us what Pirates saw in him. Sometimes football doesn’t go the way you expect it.
“Look at [Lazarous] Kambole, he came to Kaizer Chiefs and struggled, but here [in Zambia] he was banging in goals. So, we can just wish Pirates luck and the player that they saw must produce in the PSL."
Chansa doubts Bucs' spirit to rein in Sundowns
'Players need bigger desire to win than coach'
Image: Ryan Wilkisky
Orlando Pirates legend Isaac Chansa feels commitment and togetherness is what is missing at the club for them to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the DStv Premiership title.
After 17 matches, the Buccaneers trail runaway log leaders Sundowns by 24 points with two games in hand.
Chansa, who was part of the double treble winning Bucs in the 2010/11 and 2011/12 seasons, believes his former team have enough quality, but are compromised by a lack of commitment.
“If you remember, when we won (the treble), I don’t think we had the best team,” Chansa explained to Sowetan.
“The time we had the best team for me was when we had Kosta Papic (2004 to 2005), where we had Joseph Makhanya, the late Gift Leremi, Cheeseboy [Lebohang] Mokoena, and so on.
“I think that’s the time we had the best group for us to win the league, but we won the title when we didn’t even have a lot of quality players.
“It was the commitment, the fighting and we were together. I think Ruud Krol, when he came in, changed the mentality of the players.
“We believed more as a team, so maybe that’s why the current crop have been lacking the commitment. The coach will be there and give the philosophy or everything, but at the end of the day it is the players who must be committed.”
Sundowns have won the league five times in succession and are on course for their sixth title in a row this season. But Chansa is adamant that Pirates can start challenging them if they are committed.
“Sometimes it is not about the coaches, it’s about the players – that’s what is happening at Sundowns,” he said.
Meanwhile, the former Zambian international was also pleased with Pirates new signing Marou Souaibou but asked the Bucs supporters to be patient with him.
“I should say it is a good signing, but at the end of the day we want to see the final product on the pitch and in the game.
“He must give us what Pirates saw in him. Sometimes football doesn’t go the way you expect it.
“Look at [Lazarous] Kambole, he came to Kaizer Chiefs and struggled, but here [in Zambia] he was banging in goals. So, we can just wish Pirates luck and the player that they saw must produce in the PSL."
Form for form as Sundowns meet their match
Sundowns told to retain ‘rare breed’ Jali as contract ends
SA fans join Saudis in singing praises of top of the log Pitso
Stellies out to get Gabuza, Rayners from SuperSport
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos