Sekhukhune United centre-back Edwin Gyimah has revealed their plan to make their supporters happy by stunning runaway table-toppers Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
Sekhukhune and Sundowns are the most in-form teams in the division. Babina Noko are unbeaten in their last six games, winning their last four outings on the back of two draws. Conversely, Sundowns have amassed 13 victories on the trot heading into Saturday's clash.
"The supporters have been behind us in the past games. We hope to give them the best [performance]. We don't want to disappoint them,'' Gyimah told Sekhukhune's media team yesterday.
The well-traveled defender, who previously turned up for the likes of SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates, gave a sense they bank on their rich vein of form to outwit the dominant Brazilians, adding they have no intentions of tempering with their approach. Babina Noko managed to hold Sundowns to a 1-all draw in the first round of the season back in August.
"I think people obviously know how Sundowns are performing currently...they are in top form and in a good shape. We are also in good form and in good shape, so for us the preparations are normal. It's the same as any other game. We are always going to stick to what the coach [Brandon Truter] is telling us. It is all about sticking to the plan that helped us in our previous games,'' Gyimah explained.
Meanwhile, Sundowns midfield maestro Sphelele Mkhulise expects Sekhukhune to sit back and try to use counter-attacks. Mkhulise was named man of the match in Sundowns' 2-1 win over TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium Tuesday night.
"Sekhukhune are likely to rely on counter-attacks but we'll be ready for that. Our defence needs to be at its best and we need to counter press whenever we lose the ball,'' Mkhulise said in a video Sundowns posted across their social media platforms.
Gyimah feels Sekhukhune can stop Sundowns train
Babina Noko are unbeaten in six games
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Sekhukhune United centre-back Edwin Gyimah has revealed their plan to make their supporters happy by stunning runaway table-toppers Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
Sekhukhune and Sundowns are the most in-form teams in the division. Babina Noko are unbeaten in their last six games, winning their last four outings on the back of two draws. Conversely, Sundowns have amassed 13 victories on the trot heading into Saturday's clash.
"The supporters have been behind us in the past games. We hope to give them the best [performance]. We don't want to disappoint them,'' Gyimah told Sekhukhune's media team yesterday.
The well-traveled defender, who previously turned up for the likes of SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates, gave a sense they bank on their rich vein of form to outwit the dominant Brazilians, adding they have no intentions of tempering with their approach. Babina Noko managed to hold Sundowns to a 1-all draw in the first round of the season back in August.
"I think people obviously know how Sundowns are performing currently...they are in top form and in a good shape. We are also in good form and in good shape, so for us the preparations are normal. It's the same as any other game. We are always going to stick to what the coach [Brandon Truter] is telling us. It is all about sticking to the plan that helped us in our previous games,'' Gyimah explained.
Meanwhile, Sundowns midfield maestro Sphelele Mkhulise expects Sekhukhune to sit back and try to use counter-attacks. Mkhulise was named man of the match in Sundowns' 2-1 win over TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium Tuesday night.
"Sekhukhune are likely to rely on counter-attacks but we'll be ready for that. Our defence needs to be at its best and we need to counter press whenever we lose the ball,'' Mkhulise said in a video Sundowns posted across their social media platforms.
Galaxy look to Arrows to end winless streak
Chansa doubts Bucs' spirit to rein in Sundowns
Form for form as Sundowns meet their match
Sundowns told to retain ‘rare breed’ Jali as contract ends
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos