Rulani praises his players for keeping the momentum going

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena continued to praise his players following their hard-fought 2-1 victory over TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday.
Goals on either side of the half, from Rushine de Reuck and Peter Shalulile, proved enough to extend the runaway log leaders points tally to 49, all 19 points ahead of second-place Richards Bay in the DStv Premiership.
Djakaridja Traoré scored the consolation goal for Galaxy from the penalty spot in injury time.
Even more significant, the victory also saw Sundowns record their 13th successive victory and extend their lead at the top of the DStv Premiership table to 49 points and lead second-place Richards Bay by 19.
“Huge compliments to the group, we are a good team with very good players and very good human beings and it becomes a little bit easier when you work with such players,” Mokwena told the media after the match.
“Good football players who happen to be good human beings and we have to continue now to try to be better. We got a difficult one on Saturday. But today was a very good performance and we created so many chances and we should have scored more goals.
“But congratulations to the players. We are very proud of them.”
Mokwena made seven changes from a team that won 1-0 against Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend, giving players like Dennis Onyango, Andile Jali, Sifiso Ngobeni, Thapelo Morena, Sphelele Mkhulise and Grant Kekana a start.
And he says the depth in their squad gives them the luxury to rotate players and still give them results during the hectic schedule.
“We knew about the schedule going into the mini-season break and we worked a little bit harder to train every player to make sure he is ready,” he said.
“And in the situation, we find ourselves in a big club like this, you must always be ready to play every two or three days and the depth allows us like you saw to give opportunities confidently and put faith and trust in each and every player.
“That’s what we have to do. It is the only solution to the hectic schedule, freshness and rotation to make everyone feel part of the process.
“It is the seventh day today, while others have played only three or four and we played seven games in 24 days. It's not easy because that means there is not enough training and not enough time.
“We are working a little bit harder to improve the team and the players.”
Sundowns next match is against in-form Sekhukhune United on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, where they will look to continue with their dominance.
Rulani praises his players for keeping the momentum going
Downs dominate despite seven changes in the start against Galaxy
