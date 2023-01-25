SA fans join Saudis in singing praises of top of the log Pitso

Ahli supporters continuously saluted the 58-year-old Mosimane. One replied to the club's tweets after full-time by saying: “Beauty completes, we hope to continue to shine thanks to the team, especially the great coach Mosimane.”
The top three teams in the 18-team Saudi first division are promoted to the top-flight directly. This means Mosimane's charges stand a good chance to go up and campaign in the same division as the highest paid footballer in the world Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Saudi Pro League's table-toppers Al Nassr.
After 17 games, Mosimane's Ahli have amassed 34 points, level with second-placed Al-Faisaly who have a lower goal difference.
Ahli's next game is away to ninth-placed Al Qaisumah on Saturday (2.45pm SA time).
Pitso Mosimane has received glowing plaudits from local football lovers and Al Ahli Saudi supporters after the team summitted the standings, thanks to their Tuesday's 3-0 thumping of Al Jabalain.
The win over 10th placed Al Jabalain saw Mosimane extend his unbeaten record at Ahli to 12 games since joining the club playing in the Saudi second-tier in September last year. All in all, the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Egypt's Al Ahly tactician boasts seven wins and five draws as Al Ahli trainer.
On Monday morning #Pitso was trending No1 in Mzansi with many people in awe of Mosimane's rise in Saudi Arabia. One user tweeted: “I salute you king Jingles, you're the best coach in the world.”
SA fans also flooded Ahli's Twitter account after the win Jabalain over with one of the tweeps quipping that Mosimane has superpowers and must come back to SA and fix the load shedding crisis.
