Dance unfazed by Gallants' poor run of form

Despite being at the bottom of the DStv Premiership table, Marumo Gallants coach Dan “Dance” Malesela is not in a state of panic even though they are winless in six matches.
Their last victory was on October 29 when they edged Cape Town City 2-1 at home and since then, they have suffered four defeats and two draws to drop to the danger zone.
Ahead of their match against Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium tonight (7.30pm), Malesela feels only two wins can change their fortunes around.
“It’s a work in progress. The thing that worries me the most is that for us, every game that goes by, counts. But I’m also considerate about the teams above us. They are not too far off,” Malesela said.
“We must not lose games. But you can never fault the players for what they did in our last game against AmaZulu [1-1 draw]. They did well.”
In the reverse fixture, the two teams played a 1-1 draw in Polokwane and Malesela has identified converting chances as one of their struggles this season.
Bahlabane Ba Ntwa have a joint second-worst scoring record this season with Maritzburg United, having netted 12 times.
“We have to stay on track with what we want to achieve. Yes, we can turn things around. I have been in this situation before even when I wasn’t involved in the first place,” he said.
“I actually found this team with fewer points than we have now. We do create chances, whether they are half or not when you are in this situation when you get a half chance you try to convert.”
Only four points separate Gallants and Arrows [13th] in the relegation zone and both teams will be desperate to avoid a defeat. Gallants will be without Sibusiso Kumalo due to suspension.
Fixtures
Tonight: Arrows v Gallants, Princess Magogo, 7.30pm.
Friday: Stellenbosch v CPT City, 7.30pm.
Saturday: Sundowns v Sekhukhune, Loftus, 3.30pm; Swallows v SuperSport, Dobsonville, 5.30pm; Gallants v Pirates, Royal Bafokeng, 8pm.
Sunday: Richards Bay v AmaZulu, King Zwelithini, 3.30pm; Chippa v Maritzburg, Nelson Mandela Bay, 3.30pm; Chiefs v Royal AM, Peter Mokaba, 5.30pm; Galaxy v Arrows, Mbombela, 5.30pm.
Dance unfazed by Gallants' poor run of form
Coach targets two wins to change fortunes, starting with Arrows visit
Image: Philip Maeta
