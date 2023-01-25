Too many left-footers in Bucs no issue for Pule

Orlando Pirates left-winger Vincent Pule has disagreed with the notion that coach Jose Riveiro's customary approach of fielding three left-footed midfielders at once brings an imbalance to the Bucs' XI.
Left-footers Monnapule Saleng, Kabelo Dlamini and Deon Hotto have been the consistent features in the Pirates' XI in recent games. Pule has been in and out of the line-up, starting five of the 11 league fixtures he's played in so far this season.
Riveiro's preference of playing with the three left-footed attackers has, at times, sparked debate, with some saying the formation lacks balance.
Pule disagrees with that notion.
"I don't think having a few left-footed players brings about imbalance. It's just an unfair assessment because most of the time you have almost the entire team with right-footed players, so where's the imbalance there?
"The most important thing is to have the right attitude. I think the coach's approach is working very well and as one of the left-footers I can say I enjoy playing with other left-footed guys at the club...the understanding is amazing and we've been linking-up nicely,'' Pule told Sowetan.
Pirates have scored an impressive seven goals in their last two league games versus Golden Arrows and Stellenbosch. Pule netted in their 3-1 win over Arrows two weeks ago but wasn't on the score sheet when they humiliated Stellies 4-1 last Sunday.
"Mashonisa", as Pule is nicknamed, has given a fair share of credit to their new strikers coach Scott Chickelday for the side's recent scoring bonanza.
"We have been working very hard to score goals. I can say that the arrival of him (Chickelday) has helped us. He has instilled that confidence in us. He likes goals and he's a very cool guy. One thing that he's taught us is that when we enter the box, we must keep our hands up so that we can easily explore options to create or score goals,'' Mashonisa said.
Pirates next take on struggling Marumo Gallants at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
