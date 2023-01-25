ActionSA, which is a DA coalition partner, has called out the DA for “abandoning Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse and the residents of Joburg”.
Phalatse is facing three motions of no confidence at the city of Johannesburg council sitting on Thursday. She has slim chances of survival after a fallout between the DA and Patriotic Alliance (PA).
ActionSA chairperson Michael Beaumont said the DA has collapsed negotiations to restore the majority of the governing multiparty coalition in Johannesburg.
Beaumont said the coalition parties had reached a point at which a deal was accepted by the PA. He said the deal would have restored the majority of the coalition in Johannesburg that would have kept the ANC out in the economic capital and, most likely, the EFF out in Ekurhuleni.
“The deal, arising from months of negotiations, was agreed by the negotiating teams of all parties, including the DA, and involved ActionSA sacrificing two positions in the mayoral committee to accommodate the PA and ensure the sustainability of the coalition government. Despite this, the DA’s federal executive rejected the deal,” Beaumont said.
He claimed the DA’s stated reasons for rejecting the deal are a “false pretence to mask their intention to allow the coalition government to collapse in Johannesburg”.
ActionSA accuses DA of neglecting Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, metro residents
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Johannesburg's Mpho Phalatse faces another possible removal from office
“Citing concerns about the PA’s intentions in the economic development portfolio is irrational. If evidence exists that a party plans to commit corruption within the coalition, they should not be brought in any position. Despite this, the DA accepts the PA in the position of roads and transport, which houses a much larger budget and procurement capacity,” Beaumont said.
The leaders of coalition partners implored the DA to reconsider its position, citing a certain collapse of talks and government should the DA persist. The DA refused to amend its position.
“The DA’s position was put to the PA, who rejected the proposal and stated they would not work with the multiparty coalition arrangement in Johannesburg involving the DA. On Tuesday a meeting of the national coalition structure wrote to DA leader John Steenhuisen and urged the DA federal executive to reconsider its position in rejecting a deal that had been accepted by the PA and agreed by all negotiating teams.”
Beaumont said despite the urgency of an impending motion of no confidence on Thursday, the DA has not favoured its partners with a response.
“The consequence of the DA’s actions is that the governing coalition in Johannesburg will face a motion of no confidence to remove DA mayor Mpho Phalatse on Thursday, and as a direct result of the DA’s actions this motion will most likely succeed and see the return of the ANC in Johannesburg and pave the way for an EFF mayor in Ekurhuleni,” he said.
He described the actions of the DA as “deliberate and inexcusable betrayal of the public commitment made by parties in the coalition to keep the ANC out of government and provide an alternative to all South Africans”.
“It has produced a bizarre dynamic where coalition partners have worked tirelessly to keep mayor Phalatse in office while the DA is obstructionist to this agenda.
“ActionSA denounces this short-sightedness by the DA to work to provide a coalition alternative to the residents of Johannesburg. The DA, by its actions, has all but ensured the collapse of a once viable coalition in Johannesburg and has, from our perspectives, rendered themselves unfit to lead.”
ActionSA remained firm on its stance to “remain consistent and vote against the motion of no confidence in mayor Phalatse on Thursday to ensure they remain true to our commitment to the coalition even if the DA has reneged on its commitment”.
