Banyana Banyana star Linda Motlhalo is hell-bent on being resourceful for her new team Glasgow City, campaigning in the SWPL 1, the top division of women's football in Scotland.
Motlhalo, 24, completed her switch to Glasgow on Monday, penning a two-and-a-half year deal. The Banyana ace had been unattached after leaving Swedish side Djurgårdens in November. She had joined Djurgårdens on a two-year deal in January 2020. Glasgow top the 12-team SWPL1 standings with 43 points, five ahead of second-placed Celtic, after 15 games.
“I have seen the team. They have been doing really, really well. I am here to add value and hopefully help the team maintain the kind of performances they've been delivering this season. I am hoping I will get along with my teammates and coaches,'' Motlhalo told her new team's media department.
Banyana star signed two-year deal with the Scottish side
Motlhalo aims to add value at Glasgow City
Motlhalo, who helped Banyana win their maiden Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Wafcon) last July, also reflected on how living in Sweden helped her to be self-reliant, having been with her compatriot Thembi Kgatlana and Janine van Wyk at her previous clubs in USA and China.
“The first time I went outside of SA was when I went to the US but I was not alone... I was with Janine and Thembi. So, I have always had people around me and I was always comfortable. I never explored until I went to Sweden where I was alone and I had to be independent, so I have learnt a lot throughout those years in Sweden... to stand up for myself and depend on myself,'' Motlhalo explained.
“I feel happy to be here [in Scotland]. I have met the girls [her teammates] and the coaches, so far so good. I came here because I wanted to experience a new environment. I have been in Sweden, so I wanted a new challenge. I know it's pretty cold here but I have received a warm welcome from the girls and coaches.”
