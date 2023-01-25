Thamsanqa Gabuza is closing in on a move to Stellenbosch from SuperSport United.
The 35-year-old striker, who has been with SuperSport for four seasons, will see his contract coming to an end in June and the Tshwane side are not prepared to offer him an extension.
On Tuesday, during Stellies’ press conference ahead of their Cape derby against Cape Town City on Friday, coach Steve Barker confirmed that talks over a deal are at an advanced stage and he was hopeful the lanky striker will join them.
Barker also confirmed that they are interested in bringing back Iqraam Rayners from SuperSport. “Yes, with both players, I’m hoping that before the window is done, that there is a possibility [to sign them],” Barker told the media.
“Right now, it hasn’t been finalised on Gabuza, I’m hoping that by the end of work today [Tuesday] we’ll have a decision. And on the other player [Rayners], it’s also just a bit of speculation right now.
“He is a player that was dear to us and our top goal-scorer. He helped to get us promoted and he’d add a massive value to the club. But right now, he’s a SuperSport player.”
Rayners joined SuperSport in 2020 after spending three seasons with Stellies.
He has started only three games under coach Gavin Hunt despite having the most assists (five) for Matsatsantsa in the league.
Meanwhile, Stellies will be desperate to end their nine winless streak when they host the Citizens at Danie Craven Stadium on Friday (7.30pm).
Barker admitted that they need to start winning matches to avoid sinking deeper into the relegation zone. “I think it is important for us to accept and understand the position that we are in and not look too far ahead,” he said.
“It is also important to focus on one game at a time, and Friday evening we should focus on that and put on a performance that will give us the three points we desire and we will take it from there.”
Stellies out to get Gabuza, Rayners from SuperSport
Barker confirms deal could be concluded by Tuesday
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Thamsanqa Gabuza is closing in on a move to Stellenbosch from SuperSport United.
The 35-year-old striker, who has been with SuperSport for four seasons, will see his contract coming to an end in June and the Tshwane side are not prepared to offer him an extension.
On Tuesday, during Stellies’ press conference ahead of their Cape derby against Cape Town City on Friday, coach Steve Barker confirmed that talks over a deal are at an advanced stage and he was hopeful the lanky striker will join them.
Barker also confirmed that they are interested in bringing back Iqraam Rayners from SuperSport. “Yes, with both players, I’m hoping that before the window is done, that there is a possibility [to sign them],” Barker told the media.
“Right now, it hasn’t been finalised on Gabuza, I’m hoping that by the end of work today [Tuesday] we’ll have a decision. And on the other player [Rayners], it’s also just a bit of speculation right now.
“He is a player that was dear to us and our top goal-scorer. He helped to get us promoted and he’d add a massive value to the club. But right now, he’s a SuperSport player.”
Rayners joined SuperSport in 2020 after spending three seasons with Stellies.
He has started only three games under coach Gavin Hunt despite having the most assists (five) for Matsatsantsa in the league.
Meanwhile, Stellies will be desperate to end their nine winless streak when they host the Citizens at Danie Craven Stadium on Friday (7.30pm).
Barker admitted that they need to start winning matches to avoid sinking deeper into the relegation zone. “I think it is important for us to accept and understand the position that we are in and not look too far ahead,” he said.
“It is also important to focus on one game at a time, and Friday evening we should focus on that and put on a performance that will give us the three points we desire and we will take it from there.”
Dance unfazed by Gallants' poor run of form
Too many left-footers in Bucs no issue for Pule
WATCH | Ex-Chiefs star Jabu Mahlangu blasts Sundowns for 'destroying SA football'
‘I’m not in a panic’: Chippa Mpengesi promises not to bomb Morgan Mammila
Motlhalo aims to add value at Glasgow City
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos