×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Stellies out to get Gabuza, Rayners from SuperSport

Barker confirms deal could be concluded by Tuesday

25 January 2023 - 07:57
Neville Khoza Journalist
Tebhoho Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns ,middle, feels the heat of Thami Gabuza of SuperSport United during the Tshwane derby at Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria on January 16.
Tebhoho Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns ,middle, feels the heat of Thami Gabuza of SuperSport United during the Tshwane derby at Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria on January 16.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Thamsanqa Gabuza is closing in on a move to Stellenbosch from SuperSport United.

The 35-year-old striker, who has been with SuperSport for four seasons, will see his contract coming to an end in June and the Tshwane side are not prepared to offer him an extension.

On Tuesday, during Stellies’ press conference ahead of their Cape derby against Cape Town City on Friday, coach Steve Barker confirmed that talks over a deal are at an advanced stage and he was hopeful the lanky striker will join them.

Barker also confirmed that they are interested in bringing back Iqraam Rayners from SuperSport. “Yes, with both players, I’m hoping that before the window is done, that there is a possibility [to sign them],” Barker told the media.

“Right now, it hasn’t been finalised on Gabuza, I’m hoping that by the end of work today [Tuesday] we’ll have a decision. And on the other player [Rayners], it’s also just a bit of speculation right now.

“He is a player that was dear to us and our top goal-scorer. He helped to get us promoted and he’d add a massive value to the club. But right now, he’s a SuperSport player.”

Rayners joined SuperSport in 2020 after spending three seasons with Stellies.

He has started only three games under coach Gavin Hunt despite having the most assists (five) for Matsatsantsa in the league.

Meanwhile, Stellies will be desperate to end their nine winless streak when they host the Citizens at Danie Craven Stadium on Friday (7.30pm).

Barker admitted that they need to start winning matches to avoid sinking deeper into the relegation zone. “I think it is important for us to accept and understand the position that we are in and not look too far ahead,” he said.

“It is also important to focus on one game at a time, and Friday evening we should focus on that and put on a performance that will give us the three points we desire and we will take it from there.”

Dance unfazed by Gallants' poor run of form

Despite being at the bottom of the DStv Premiership table, Marumo Gallants coach Dan “Dance” Malesela is not in a state of panic even though they are ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Too many left-footers in Bucs no issue for Pule

Orlando Pirates left-winger Vincent Pule has disagreed with the notion that coach Jose Riveiro's customary approach of fielding three left-footed ...
Sport
2 hours ago

WATCH | Ex-Chiefs star Jabu Mahlangu blasts Sundowns for 'destroying SA football'

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates star Jabu Mahlangu has called out Mamelodi Sundowns for player-hogging tendencies that he claims are ...
Sport
18 hours ago

‘I’m not in a panic’: Chippa Mpengesi promises not to bomb Morgan Mammila

Chippa United boss Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi says he is happy with head coach Morgan Mammila and has no intention of bombing him.
Sport
19 hours ago

Motlhalo aims to add value at Glasgow City

Banyana Banyana star Linda Motlhalo is hell-bent on being resourceful for heris new team Glasgow City, campaigning in the SWPL 1, the top division of ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Pupils can win big in Sowetan SA Home Loans School Quiz
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...