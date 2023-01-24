'Makhaula would bring more competition to Bucs midfied'

As Makhehlene Makhaula is reported to be on his way to Orlando Pirates at the end of the season, the question from some of the Bucs fans is, who should make way for him in the middle of the park?
Makhaula, 33, is believed to have signed a pre-contract with the Buccaneers and should join them at the end of the season. The midfielder has been a consistent performer for AmaZulu since he joined from Highlands Park three years ago.
If he joins, he will be competing for a place in the starting line-up with Miguel Timm, Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare and Goodman Mosele.
With Monare entering the final six months of his Pirates contract, many may feel Makhaula could be his direct replacement should the club decide not to renew his contract in June.
But ex-Bucs player Edward "MaGents" Motale doesn’t see any reason why the club should release anyone to accommodate Makhaula, saying everyone must fight for his place.
“I don’t think anyone must be offloaded. It is good that they are adding so the competition can be tight,” Motale told Sowetan yesterday. They rather be overcrowded in that midfield so they can fight for a place. It is good to have strong competition because if you perform, you will play ... as simple as that.
“Unlike a one-way ticket where someone will not be performing but still play. So it is better to know that if they don’t perform, they will go to the bench or grandstand.”
Despite being in the twilight of his career, Makhaula has been influential for AmaZulu recently. He played an instrumental role in helping Usuthu reach the MTN8 final, where they lost to Pirates in November.
He has made 17 appearances across all competitions for the KwaZulu-Natal side this campaign.
Sizwe Ntshangashe, Makhaula's manager, would not comment, saying the player is still contracted to Usuthu until the end of the season.
Pirates football administrator Floyd Mbele also refused to comment.
The Buccaneers have already signed Craig Martin, Ndumiso Mabena and Souaibou Marou in this transfer window, which closes next Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Pirates will be eyeing a third successive victory when they face struggling Marumo Gallants at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
'Makhaula would bring more competition to Bucs midfied'
There's no need to offload anyone, says legend MaGents
