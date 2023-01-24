Derby helps Baroka's promotion campaign

Baroka coach Bushy Moloi has urged his charges to continue grinding out results following their 3-1 win over Polokwane City in the Motsepe Foundation Championship at the Global Stadium at the weekend.
After a disappointing first half of the season, Baroka are looking to pick up their campaign and try to put on a charge to get promotion to the DStv Premiership. The win against Polokwane came courtesy of goals by Oscarine Masuluke from the spot, Sekela Sithole and Ananias Gebhardt. The three points moved Baroka to 10th place on the log.
“It was a good game because Polokwane also wanted to win and they brought out all their big guns,” said Moloi. “We did well in terms of defending the advantage. It was a wonderful game of two halves, Polokwane City are one of the best teams, well put together and they know what they want.
“It’s always positive to win, it shows the right signs. When you concede it makes us look as if we are stranded and vulnerable at the back. We are building game by game and we hope by the time we reach the last four games of the season, we’ll be clear in what we wanted and that is to go back to the PSL,” he said.
The next two games in the Championship will push the Limpopo side to the max; they will travel to Pretoria Callies on Sunday and then they go to Casric Stars. Moloi said they will fight to get results.
“We’ll squeeze everything and keep on grinding for results,” he said. “We’ve done more than all the other teams in January and we did well. We've only lost one [match] so far against JDR. We need to be optimistic and take it one game at a time,” Moloi said.
NFD Results:
Cape Town Spurs 1 - 0 Magesi; Platinum City Rovers 0 - 1 Venda; TTM 0 - 5 JDR Stars; NB La Masia 1 - 2 All Stars; Pretoria University 0 - 3 Pretoria Caillies; Black Leopards 1 - 2 Uthongathi; Hungry Lions 0 - 0 Casric Stars; Baroka 3 - 1 Polokwane City.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo
