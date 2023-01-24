×

Arsenal have history on side in title race with Man City

Keane puts Gunners as firm favourites

By Reuters - 24 January 2023 - 08:32
Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring their third goal with Bukayo Saka.
Image: Reuters/Peter Cziborra

London - Arsenal confirmed they are deadly serious about winning the Premier League title by beating Manchester United 3-2 on Sunday to reach 50 points at the halfway mark of the season - a tally which usually leads to ending the season as champions.

The victory, clinched by Eddie Nketiah's stoppage-time strike, saw Arsenal become only the fifth team in Premier League history to hit 50 points from their first 19 games. Three of the previous four teams to hit that milestone went on to lift the crown.

Manchester City romped to the title in 2017-18 after taking 55 points in the first half of the season, as did Liverpool in 2019-20, while Chelsea became champions in 2005-06 after hitting 51 points.

Only Liverpool in 2018-19 failed to take the title after hitting 51 points from 19 matches, being edged by Manchester City after squandering a seven-point lead.

Arsenal have a smaller advantage over City than Liverpool did, leading Pep Guardiola's side by five points, and they have played one game fewer.

Arsenal visit City in the FA Cup on Friday before a league showdown between the two teams at the Emirates Stadium on February 15 which could have a huge say in whether the Gunners lift their first Premier League crown in 19 years or are pegged back by City, who have won four of the last five titles.

Former United midfielder Roy Keane said Arsenal were in the driving seat.

"The momentum is with them, there's good experience, youth and pace. They had good options off the bench - they're in a great place," Keane said on Sky Sports.

"If you had said at the start of the season they'd be where they are, you wouldn't have believed it. It will take a lot to stop them." - Reuters

