The Ghost warned to stop bullying Mpontshane

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has condemned the booing which was directed towards the team's goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane by Bucs faithful, saying bullying was a serious issue in society.
Big errors in the defeats to Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have seen Mpontshane being on the wrong side of the Pirates supporters and subsequently dropped by the technical team, despite him playing an influential part in the team's run to winning the MTN8.
In the 4-1 win over Stellenbosch in the DStv Premiership at Orlando Stadium, Mpontshane was on the bench with Sipho Chaine starting. The veteran goalkeeper was sent to warm-up when there were fears that Chaine was injured.
During his warm-up, Mpontshane was derided by fans, who signalled their disapproval of him. Overwhelmed by emotions, Mpontshane faced the crowd that was booing him and that stirred up the hostile atmosphere. The incident between Mpontshane and the fans was brought to Riveiro's attention during the post-match press conference.
“I’m so happy with Pontshe [Mpontshane], his professionalism and the way he’s handling it, he’s a strong guy," said Riveiro.
“Bullying is something terrible in every scenario, in the school, in the stadium, or the office, it’s something which is not nice. It’s something we all should take seriously because sometimes we don’t want to talk about it and we should but it’s too deep to talk about [in a press conference].
“I don’t think it’s a good idea to not support one of our players when he’s just about to replace one of the players on the field, it doesn’t matter what is his name or position. It is nice when you’re away and the fans are bullying you, you get motivated but that is not nice when you’re playing in your home ground."
Riveiro said it's only a small section of the Ghost, as the Bucs supporters are called, that are against Mpontshane.
“You’re talking about a small number of people, overall the people that are coming to the stadium are not doubting our players and support until the end. When we play away, the support we get is crazy."
The Ghost warned to stop bullying Mpontshane
Keeper was booed as he warmed up at Orlando
Image: Muzi Ntombela
