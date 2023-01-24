TS's defence could be in for a torrid time

One thing struggling TS Galaxy would certainly rely on when they host dominant Mamelodi Sundowns is their well-coordinated defence.
Galaxy, who are winless and goalless in their last four league outings, entertain Sundowns in a DStv Premiership tie at Mbombela Stadium tonight (7.30pm). Ahead of the fixture, Sundowns, who are well on course for a sixth league title on the trot, have won a record 12 successive league games.
Galaxy have a joint second best defensive record, tied with Richards Bay, having leaked just nine goals, three more than Sundowns. In his recent media interviews, Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has heaped praise on their defensive structure, but has questioned the quality of his attackers.
In the midst of misfiring and slump in form, the Rockets defender Pogiso Sanoka wants the scoring responsibility to be shared, insisting every player must come to the party as far as finding the back of the net is concerned.
"It's not only our offensive players who are responsible for scoring goals for the team. We must play as a team to make sure that we start scoring goals,'' Sanoka told Sowetan yesterday.
"I am not going to say our strikers are not doing their job enough because it is really not about individuals but it is about the team. Each and every Galaxy player must understand that he has a responsibility to score goals and help the team win games again."
Galaxy stunned the Brazilians 1-0 in the first round of the campaign in Tshwane. Sanoka sees no need to bank on their famous win over Sundowns in August last year.
"Yes, we beat Sundowns in the first round but that doesn't mean things will be easy for us this time around. It's a different Sundowns now ... they have won 12 games on the bounce, so that tells you it's a different team now. However, we are up for the challenge. These are the types of games you want to play as a player to gauge your standard, so we are all raring to go,'' Sanoka explained.
Only one team, Chippa United, managed to score against Sundowns in their last 10 league matches, and Rulani Mokwena's team have been solid since he went with the midfield duo of Marcelo Allende and Teboho Mokoena, meaning Galaxy will face a different beast this evening.
Three of Sundowns' starting defenders, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana and Khuliso Mudau, are all on three yellow cards each and a booking tonight would mean they miss Saturday's match against Sekhukhune United.
TS's defence could be in for a torrid time
Sanoka warns Galaxy against ruthless Sundowns
