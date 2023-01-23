Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is pleased with the team’s performance in front goals in the last two DStv Premiership games as they have managed to rack up seven goals.
Yesterday’s 4-1 win against Stellenbosch at the Orlando Stadium and the 3-1 victory over Golden Arrows have brought much-needed confidence to the Bucs’ attack. Earlier this month the Sea Robbers roped in experienced coach Scott Chickelday as the side’s striker coach after the team was struggling to score goals.
The seven goals Pirates have scored have been scored by seven different players. In these two matches, the team has also managed to break their unwanted trend of not scoring in the second half of this campaign. Riveiro has praised his players for chipping in and contributing towards the goals for column.
“We are so happy with the collective performance,” Riveiro said during his post-match press conference at the Orlando Stadium after the win over Stellies.
“It’s normal, this is a scoring game, we are looking for goals, so happy to finally break that wall in the second half to increase our level of confidence, two games in a row we played at home, totally different scenario, a different approach from the opponent and I think we’ll grow a lot as a collective.”
Bucs mentor happy as it begin to rain goals
Appointing new strikers coach bears fruit instantly
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates cruise to 4-1 victory against Stellies
Against Stellenbosch, Pirates scored one goal from a set-piece situation and three from open play. Riveiro was particularly pleased with the goal scored by Thabang Monare, who directed Philip Ndlondlo’s free-kick towards the goal.
“It’s a huge contribution from many departments, we managed to score from the set-piece, and we are one of the team’s that creating more set-pieces in the league, unfortunately, we couldn’t capitalise on that, so it’s going to give us a boost to trust ourselves in those specific situations.
“... the last touch to the net is a very important thing in this game, even in situations that you see comfortably from your seat as you think it was a piece of cake. To score is never easy. We did it four times today (Sunday), so we have to be happy and satisfied with that,” the Spanish mentor said.
Pirates are now in fourth place on the log with 25 points. Their next match will be on Saturday against Marumo Gallants at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium (8pm).
