Solid wins boost Maritzburg confidence

Maritzburg United are growing in confidence after three successive victories against Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday and coach Fadlu Davids praised their resilience.
New signing Ali Meza scored at injury time to give the Team of Choice all three points in a match that was destined for a draw.
Though Davids admitted that a point would have been a fair result, he was pleased with the fighting spirit his side showed to get all three points.
“I think a draw would have been a fair result to be honest because they had their moment 10 minutes of pressure before we scored and we had 20 or 25 minutes to score,” Davids told the media after the match.
“But in the balance of play, I think a point would have been a fair result. I like the fight with the never-say-die attitude from the players, but there is still a lot of work to do. We are only three points off the bottom and this is only the first step.”
With three wins in a row now, Davids warned that they are still far from being a complete team and that he is still working on the intensity and the fitness of the players.
With three wins in a row now, Davids warned that they are still far from being a complete team and that he is still working on the intensity and the fitness of the players.
Davids hopes to get Peprah firing again
“In a six-week preparation, we really had to prepare the team tactically how we want them to play with the intensity and fitness, of course, they were fit but not the way I wanted them to play,” he said.
“So still you can see in the TS Galaxy game dropping back too early and that’s the fitness thing not being able to maintain that. A little bit better in the previous matches and we need a couple of weeks to get into that intensity.
“The team is not yet at that stage, so a lot of work needs to be done. We cannot relax. There is still a long way to go. We are not far away from the bottom and our goal difference is poor, so our target is to get the team into 30 points as quickly as possible. We have to bring it down and that’s what we will try to do as quickly as possible.”
Meanwhile, Arrows coach Vusimuzi Vilakazi said his side cannot afford to lose to Marumo Gallants in their next match on Wednesday after suffering their second defeat.
