Embattled Kaizer Chiefs coach has high hopes that new marksman Christian Saile Basomboli will adapt quickly to life at the club.
Saile joined Chiefs from Zambian top-flight newbies Nchanga Rangers last Thursday. The 22-year-old Congolese striker comes with high expectations, having left the Zambian league with seven goals this season. Saile netted an impressive 19 goals to help Nchanga gain promotion last term.
Since the start of the campaign, Amakhosi have been heavily reliant on Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana for goals with other striker Ashley du Preez being used mainly as a winger. Bimenyimana boasts seven league goals, tied with Mamelodi Sundowns' Peter Shalulile and Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United at the summit of the scoring table.
Zwane has pinned his hopes on Saile to hit the ground running, cautioning against putting the new man under pressure. Chiefs have not scored a goal in their last three league games as they lost to Sekhukhune United, AmaZulu and Mamelodi Sundowns.
"We expect Christian to come in and hit the ground running, but also we don’t want to put him under pressure. There are many other players who can take that [the scoring] responsibility,'' Zwane said after their 1-0 defeat to Sundowns at FNB Stadium Saturday night.
Zwane emphasised their struggles stem from failing to hit the target, underlining he's pleased that they get into the opponents' box .
"That’s why I’m saying it’s about hitting the target. It’s not that we don’t get to the final third. I was going to be very worried if we weren’t creating chances,'' Zwane noted.
Chiefs hope new striker Saile hits ground running
