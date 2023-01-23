Truter on crest of a wave at Sekhukhune

Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya scored the only goal at Peter Mokaba Stadium to give Ba Bina Noko their fourth successive win at the Polokwane, Limpopo, venue .
Truter said the players had responded well to his tactics, which made his job a bit easier at the club.
“The difference here is the humbleness of the players, they have responded well to tactics and also the environment as well, that’s key for the growth of the club,” he said.
“It is key for a conducive environment to work in as well. Yes, there are big players here, but there are no egos. The guys fully respect each other and also respect the technical team and that works both ways.”
Sekhukhune’s next match is against runaway log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday and Truter feels this will be a test for his side.
“It will be a good test for us and with these results going into that game with less pressure, but we also want to do well in that game, but we must guard against complacency.”
Results: Sekhukhune 1-0 Swallows; CPT 1-0 Galaxy; Royal 1-1 Chippa; Arrows 0-1 Maritburg; AmaZulu 1-1 Gallants; Chiefs 0-1 Sundowns
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter has cautioned his charges to guard against complacency after four successive victories in the DStv Premiership.
Since Truter took over, Ba Bina Noko are unbeaten in five matches, winning four and drawing one. Before Truter replaced Kaitano Tembo, they were languishing at the bottom of the table, but after the impressive results, they are now in the top eight and the coach is pleased with the progress they are making.
“It’s good that we picked up the wins, the clean sheets are also a massive boost for us as well, but it’s all about wins at the moment and we want to score more,” Truter said after their 1-0 victory over Swallows.
“I think we are a team that is improving in these five games, but I feel we can do much better. We show glimpses of what we can do at the moment in terms of keeping possession and in terms of rotation.
“But it was in patches and we want the consistency to be 90 minutes, so there is still a lot to improve. But we are on the right track with the results. I think the performances can still improve. All the hard work whatever is happening at the club now we have to say thanks to God. I’m super proud of the boys.”
