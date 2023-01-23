Zwane sets sights on CAF Champions League

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane looks to have come to terms with the reality that catching rampaging Mamelodi Sundowns is a mission impossible, setting his sights on finishing second to earn a CAF Champions League slot for next season.
Sundowns beat Chiefs by one unanswered goal, netted by Neo Maema, at FNB Stadium on Saturday. The Tshwane giants, who’ve won the last five league titles, are 22 points ahead of the struggling Chiefs.
“We really want to go and play in the Champions League next season. I tasted it when I was part of the team [that reached the final and lost to Al Ahly in 2021] as the assistant coach. I want to go back there...that [playing in the Champs League] would help our boys grow...to know how it’s like to compete at that level. We will push for second spot if we can’t get anything. Second spot is realistic,” Zwane said.
Zwane is also targeting to clinch the Nedbank Cup to end Chiefs’ seven-year trophy drought. Chiefs have not won anything since their 2014/15 league triumph. They face Maritzburg United in the last 32 of the Ke Yona Cup away on February 10.
“The team hasn’t been winning cups for many, many years. So, we will give our utmost best in the Nedbank Cup to make sure we go all the way and win it if we can,” Zwane noted.
Chiefs likely to emulate Bucs by hiring striker coach
Zwane also made it clear that as much as they aim to win each and every game, their priority is to have identity in their play, hoping that would help them sign suitable players going forward.
“We play to win every game. We can’t choose games...we can’t say we don’t want to win this one. At the same time, we are trying to make sure that we have the identity [referring to the way they play],” the Chiefs mentor said.
“The identity will talk to the players we will profile going forward, where we will easily say ‘okay if we are looking for a left centre-back, he must have these qualities’ because the system will be there for everyone to see, that’s what works for Mamelodi Sundowns.”
