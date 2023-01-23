Hunt disappointed about losing Ditlhokwe

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt admitted being upset after losing defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe who is on his way to Kaizer Chiefs.
The 24-year-old, who has been on the books of SuperSport from 2020, signed a pre-contract with Amakhosi and will join them at the end of the season.
Speaking after their 1-1 draw with Richards Bay at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday, Hunt said he is disappointed to lose a player like Ditlhokwe, who was improving under his guidance.
“Obviously, I’m very upset about TT leaving because that should never happen,” Hunt told the media after the match.
“I know what should have happened and what didn’t happen, so it is very disappointing because you are losing a player that is 24 years old and he can only be at his best at 30, because he is a centre-back and they improve when they get older.
“And he has improved since I have been here and he got three goals this season, which he has not done before and he has been working on that.
“All the work that the other coaches have done with him before he came in and he has been a rock for the club, so it’s highly disappointing, but I’m not into those kinds of things [negotiations] but I’m really disappointed.”
Hunt also confirmed that the club signed striker Mamour Niang to bolster the squad.
The Senegalese is a direct replacement for Thamsanqa Gabuza, who is set to leave the club.
“Well it’s a budget thing obviously we are bringing in other players and there is an issue of age and there is an opportunity for him [Gabuza] to get extension,” he said.
“But I’m not sure if that will happen, maybe it will happen. We have Bradley Grobler and Thapelo Maseko, but I mean this is football and there are budget things we have to work on.
“But I don’t know how the whole thing is going to work. He is a big personality but to take a player side any player the club has to move on a little bit when you have strikers at 30 or so.
“I’m not saying they must get rid of him now but the club needs to look at the future. I know it has to do with budgets.”
Meanwhile, the draw on Sunday meant SuperSport and Richards Bay remained second and third on the log table.
Sanele Barns scored for Richards Bay before Koketso Majadibodu netted an own goal to see the teams share the spoils.
