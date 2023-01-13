×

Soccer

Majoro's plan for Usuthu to crush Chiefs

Amazulu, Amakhosi have only produced draws this season

13 January 2023 - 09:23
Neville Khoza Journalist
Lehlohonolo Majoro of AmaZulu FC says they need to be sharper in front of goal.
Image: Darren Stewart

Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu will use the DStv Premiership match at Moses Mabhida Stadium tonight (7.30pm) to soothe the pain of losing their previous games.

The two teams head into this fixture having lost their last games, with Chiefs going down 0-1 to Sekhukhune United, while Usuthu were beaten 2-0 by Royal AM in the KwaZulu-Natal derby.

They have already met three times this season, once in the league and twice in the MTN8 semifinal, with all the matches ending in draws.

And coming into this fixture, there is a lot to play for, with AmaZulu four points ahead of bottom side Maritzburg United. A defeat could see them sink more in the relegation zone.

Chiefs also cannot afford to drop points, especially because they feel they can still challenge leaders Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title. They are currently behind with 16 points with a game in hand.

However, things have not been going that well for Usuthu recently in front of goal, having scored twice in their last five league matches.

Striker Lehlohonolo Majoro admitted they needed to start converting the chances they created if they were to return to winning ways.

“We have an opportunity to change what appears to be a dangerous position because once you get out of a top eight position, you are sucked to go lower and lower and we are trying to avoid that,” Majoro said.

“We are giving our all for the preparation for this match. I think it has been proven in this league that any team can beat whichever team they play against. The only difference is how bad you want it on the day.”

With both teams losing last weekend, Majoro expects a tough encounter and said they need to rectify what went wrong against Royal.

“With us knowing that we have proven to be a formidable force in this league, we have another opportunity to emulate what we did in the previous seasons by turning a defeat into a win."

Chiefs, meanwhile, will be without leftback Sfiso Hlanti, who has accumulated four yellow cards and must serve a one-match ban. In his absence, coach Arthur Zwane may have to tweak his defence, or bring in Happy Mashiane to play in the position.

Fixtures

Tonight: AmaZulu v Chiefs, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm)

Tomorrow: Marumo v Bay, Royal Bafokeng (3.30pm); Pirates v Arrows, Orlando (3.30pm); Stellenbosch v Sekhukhune, Danie Craven (5.30pm); Chippa v City, Nelson Mandela Bay (5.30pm)

Sunday: Swallows v Galaxy, Dobsonville (3.30pm); Maritzburg v Royal, Harry Gwala (5.30pm).

