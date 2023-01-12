×

Soccer

Gould promoted to Sekhukhune assistant coach

'My objective is just to grow'

12 January 2023 - 08:05
Neville Khoza Journalist
Sekhukhune coach Brandon Truter with Morgan Gould and MacDonald Makhubedu.
Sekhukhune coach Brandon Truter with Morgan Gould and MacDonald Makhubedu.
Image: Supplied

Sekhukhune United's new assistant coach Morgan Gould says he wants to help coach Brandon Truter achieve his mandate at the club.

Gould was confirmed as Sekhukhune's second assistant coach yesterday and will work with Truter and MacDonald Makhubedu as part of the technical team.

He was a coach of the Sekhukhune Diski Challenge before he was promoted to become the second assistant and he is excited about what lies ahead.

“I have now been tasked to become a second assistant, which is a very big jump, but I’m very excited,” Gould told the club media department.

“The Diski Challenge has taught me something – you need to be patient, you need to understand and you need to bring everybody together. So, that position really taught me how to work with other people and try to get the best out of other people.

“My objective is just to grow and to also introduce new players coming in from the junior ranks and from different areas because we know football has evolved.

“There is a lot of sports and a lot of science, but for me, it is to help the coach reach its mandate and also make the Sekhukhune community really proud and happy to have a former player being part of the technical staff.”

