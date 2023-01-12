×

Bucs striking department depleted as two strikers join Maritzburg

Peprah and Mesa to spend the remainder of the season in KZN

12 January 2023 - 16:48
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
FILE IMAGE: Orlando Pirates striker Kwame Peprah and Ryan Rae of Maritzburg United during the DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on May 24 2022.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates' misfiring striking department has been depleted.

This is after Kwame Peprah joined Maritzburg United on loan on Thursday. Having been struggling for game time at Pirates, the 22-year-old Ghanaian will now spend the remainder of the season in KZN with the Team of Choice. Peprah joins Maritzburg alongside the club's prodigal son Ali Meza, who penned a one-and-a-half years deal. Former SA youth international Bradley Cross has also joined Mariztburg. The promising centre-back  also signed for a year and a half.

Peprah had a decent debut campaign (the 2021/22), where he scored seven league goals from 25 outings. It was the arrival of new strikers Bienvenu Eva Nga and Kermit Erasmus combined with the recovery of Zakhele Lepasa from a long-term injury that saw the Ghanaian fall down in the pecking order.

With Peprah now gone, Pirates now have six strikers in Eva Nga, Erasmus, Lepasa, Evidence Makgopa, Ndumiso Mabena and Terrence Dzvukamanja.

The 31-year-old Meza returns to the Team of Choice after a spell with Bolivian side Always Read FC. The Venezuelan first came to SA to play for Mamelodi Sundowns in July 2018. The Brazillians loaned Meza to Maritzburg in 2020.

The 21-year-old Bradley Cross has been plying his trade abroad for teams like Schalke 04 Under-19, and Newcastle United U-23. He previously was assessed by SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune United are believed to have lured former Bafana Bafana midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo to the PSL. Babina Noko are expected to confirm the deal on Friday. The 31-year-old holding midfielder has been unattached since leaving US side Cincinnati in November.

