Bucs striking department depleted as two strikers join Maritzburg
Peprah and Mesa to spend the remainder of the season in KZN
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates' misfiring striking department has been depleted.
This is after Kwame Peprah joined Maritzburg United on loan on Thursday. Having been struggling for game time at Pirates, the 22-year-old Ghanaian will now spend the remainder of the season in KZN with the Team of Choice. Peprah joins Maritzburg alongside the club's prodigal son Ali Meza, who penned a one-and-a-half years deal. Former SA youth international Bradley Cross has also joined Mariztburg. The promising centre-back also signed for a year and a half.
Peprah had a decent debut campaign (the 2021/22), where he scored seven league goals from 25 outings. It was the arrival of new strikers Bienvenu Eva Nga and Kermit Erasmus combined with the recovery of Zakhele Lepasa from a long-term injury that saw the Ghanaian fall down in the pecking order.
