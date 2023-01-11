“The player [Peprah] is keen to come to Maritzburg. His representatives are negotiating with Pirates to determine the details of the move,” the source said.
Maritzburg closing in on unsettled Pirates striker Peprah
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Maritzburg United are closing in on unsettled Orlando Pirates striker Kwame Peprah and Venezuelan forward Ali Meza.
The two players are said to be training with the Team of Choice in Pietermaritzburg.
Peprah had a decent first season at Pirates after joining the Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants in 2021 under co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids.
However, the 22-year-old Ghanaian has found life tough in this campaign under new coach Jose Riveiro.
Peprah has made six appearances in all competitions and has played just 109 minutes.
SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE has been reliably informed discussions to sign Peprah are at an advanced stage.
“The player [Peprah] is keen to come to Maritzburg. His representatives are negotiating with Pirates to determine the details of the move,” the source said.
“He could come to Maritzburg on a permanent deal. It depends on what he and the Pirates management agree on.”
Peprah’s contract with the Soweto giants ends in June 2024.
Pirates’ administration manager Floyd Mbele couldn’t confirm or deny if Peprah is headed to the Team of Choice.
“I have nothing to say,” he said.
The source said Meza, a former Maritzburg and Mamelodi Sundowns player, needs to impress Davids to secure a return to the club.
“If the coach is happy with him the management will sign him.”
Meza left Maritzburg last January and joined Bolivian club Always Ready.
During his time with Sundowns, Meza won two league titles and the Telkom Knockout.
