Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has accepted it'll be difficult for them to catch runaway table-toppers Mamelodi Sundowns, but vowed they'll still not give up on the title race.
After 16 matches, Sundowns have accumulated 40 points, 21 ahead of Pirates, who have a game in hand. The Buccaneers are going through a slump in form, having lost three league games on the trot. Pirates are just five points away from the relegation zone.
"We all are going through different moments in the season... good moments and bad moments. That's why the winner in the end is the one who manages to do it in moments where others are not in their best,'' Riveiro said at their Rand Stadium, their training base, on Wednesday.
"At this moment there's a team [referring to Sundowns, who've gone 10 straight league games without dropping a single point] which is getting a really big advantage over other competitors and it's going to be very tough for all of us even to get close to that. Are we giving up? Never."
The Spaniard expects fellow challengers like second-placed SuperSport United and fourth-placed Kaizer Chiefs to be as determined to fight Sundowns until the bitter end.
Pirates face a rejuvenated Golden Arrows side at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm). Riveiro also emphasised his focus was not really on the log standings but rather on their next assignment.
"This is a competition. We are competitive people and we'll never give up and I don't think SuperSport or Chiefs or anybody else will give up. It's a competition... we're going all the way until the end. There's gonna be a moment where teams that are in good form will be in bad form,'' Riveiro said.
"The objective right now is to collect the next three points. I am 100% honest if I say I really don't know who's the second or third or fourth at this moment because I am trying to focus on the next game for us."
Riveiro says off-form Pirates won't give up on title
'We're going all the way until the end'
Image: Darren Stewart
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has accepted it'll be difficult for them to catch runaway table-toppers Mamelodi Sundowns, but vowed they'll still not give up on the title race.
After 16 matches, Sundowns have accumulated 40 points, 21 ahead of Pirates, who have a game in hand. The Buccaneers are going through a slump in form, having lost three league games on the trot. Pirates are just five points away from the relegation zone.
"We all are going through different moments in the season... good moments and bad moments. That's why the winner in the end is the one who manages to do it in moments where others are not in their best,'' Riveiro said at their Rand Stadium, their training base, on Wednesday.
"At this moment there's a team [referring to Sundowns, who've gone 10 straight league games without dropping a single point] which is getting a really big advantage over other competitors and it's going to be very tough for all of us even to get close to that. Are we giving up? Never."
The Spaniard expects fellow challengers like second-placed SuperSport United and fourth-placed Kaizer Chiefs to be as determined to fight Sundowns until the bitter end.
Pirates face a rejuvenated Golden Arrows side at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm). Riveiro also emphasised his focus was not really on the log standings but rather on their next assignment.
"This is a competition. We are competitive people and we'll never give up and I don't think SuperSport or Chiefs or anybody else will give up. It's a competition... we're going all the way until the end. There's gonna be a moment where teams that are in good form will be in bad form,'' Riveiro said.
"The objective right now is to collect the next three points. I am 100% honest if I say I really don't know who's the second or third or fourth at this moment because I am trying to focus on the next game for us."
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos