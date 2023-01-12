There was no seeding for the draw which meant the big three could have been pitted against each other.
Big three avoid each other in the Nedbank Cup draw
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
There were no major surprises in the 2023 Nedbank Cup draw as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) big three Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs avoided each other ahead of the Last 32 fixtures.
The draw was conducted at the Nedbank head offices in Johannesburg on Thursday Night.
The Nedbank Cup is famous for bringing together 16 teams from the Premier Soccer League, and eight from each of the National First Division and Safa Division.
There was no seeding for the draw which meant the big three could have been pitted against each other.
Defending champions Sundowns and Chiefs were pitted against sides from the DStv Premiership, while Pirates will be away to Motsepe Foundation Championship side All Stars FC.
Masandawana will kick-off their title defence against Richards Bay FC at home, as Amakhosi are due for a trip to KwaZulu-Natal to face Maritzburg United in a fight for a place in the Last 16.
NEDBANK LAST 32 FIXTURES
SuperSport United v Dondol Stars
Golden Arrows v Pretoria Callies
Marumo Gallants v Magesi FC
FC Black Cross v Venda Football Academy
Sundowns v Richards Bay FC
Cape Town Spurs v Baroka FC
TS Galaxy v Amavarara FC
Sekhukhune United v Liver Brothers FC
Stellenbosch FC v Swallows FC
Mpheni Home Defenders v Clarewood FC
Mkhambathi FC v Casric Stars
Cape Town City v Royal AM
Maritzburg United v Kaizer Chiefs
All Stars FC v Orlando Pirates
Polokwane City v Chippa United
AmaZulu FC v Tornado FC
