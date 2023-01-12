×

Soccer

Big three avoid each other in the Nedbank Cup draw

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 12 January 2023 - 22:05
Nedbank Cup trophy that will be contested for by 32 teams.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

There were no major surprises in the 2023 Nedbank Cup draw as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) big three Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs avoided each other ahead of the Last 32 fixtures.

The draw was conducted at the Nedbank head offices in Johannesburg on Thursday Night.

The Nedbank Cup is famous for bringing together 16 teams from the Premier Soccer League, and eight from each of the National First Division and Safa Division.  

There was no seeding for the draw which meant the big three could have been pitted against each other.

Defending champions Sundowns and Chiefs were pitted against sides from the DStv Premiership, while Pirates will be away to Motsepe Foundation Championship side All Stars FC.

Masandawana will kick-off their title defence against Richards Bay FC at home, as Amakhosi are due for a trip to KwaZulu-Natal to face Maritzburg United in a fight for a place in the Last 16.

NEDBANK LAST 32 FIXTURES

SuperSport United v Dondol Stars

Golden Arrows v Pretoria Callies

Marumo Gallants v Magesi FC

FC Black Cross v Venda Football Academy

Sundowns v Richards Bay FC

Cape Town Spurs v Baroka FC

TS Galaxy v Amavarara FC

Sekhukhune United v Liver Brothers FC

Stellenbosch FC v Swallows FC

Mpheni Home Defenders v Clarewood FC

Mkhambathi FC v Casric Stars

Cape Town City v Royal AM

Maritzburg United v Kaizer Chiefs

All Stars FC v Orlando Pirates

Polokwane City v Chippa United

AmaZulu FC v Tornado FC

